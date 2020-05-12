Outlander Season 5 pretty closely followed the events Diana Gabaldon’s The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in the time-traveling romance drama. While Season 4 was mostly a transition to the American colonies, Claire and Jamie Fraser were finally able to make a home for themselves in North Carolina and settle in Fraser’s Ridge for good.

Filled with turmoil, battles, and revenge, the end of Outlander’s Season 5 came to a harrowing end that left Claire and the rest of the Fraser clan struggling with the emotional and psychological aftermath. With the Revolutionary War looming and Claire still on the mend, there’s still plenty more in store for the Frasers.

Starz renewed Outlander for Season 6 back in the spring of 2018, but fans might be waiting a bit longer than usual for new episodes. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Season 6 of Outlander:

Claire and Jamie really went through in Season 5. Starz

When is the Outlander Season 6 release date?

That’s currently unknown. Outlander doesn’t keep to a consistent premiere date window — some seasons have premiered in spring or summer, while others have debuted in the fall — so it’s hard to tell when Season 6 will debut.

Series star Sam Heughan teased that the post-Season 5 break, aka “Droughtlander,” will be even longer than any previous hiatus. "It almost came to 5-6 months [last year]. We did have a lot of press during that time," Heughan explained to Digital Spy. "I'm not sure the exact dates at the moment, but I think it might be the same."

The actor made these comments in February, before the pandemic shut down all TV productions for the foreseeable future. Season 6 may not even begin filming until late 2020 or early 2021, so it’s possible that the series won’t premiere until late 2021. Stay tuned.

Claire in the aftermath of the Season 5 finale's events. Starz

What is the plot of Season 6?

Historically, every season of Outlander has followed Diana Gabaldon’s books. Season 1 was based on the first novel, and so on. Season 6 of the Starz series will likely follow in the same vein.

Spoilers ahead for Season 5 of Outlander.

A Breath of Snow and Ashes has a lot going on. Season 6 could see Brianna and Roger time-traveling back to the 20th century – for good this time. This time around, however, their reasoning might be more urgent. In the books, the couple has a daughter who requires 20th-century medicine to survive, but it's unclear if this will be adapted to the show.

The upcoming episodes will likely deal with the aftermath of Claire’s assault at the end of Season 5. Speaking with Elle, Caitriona Balfe said that this storyline will continue into Season 6.

“For Claire, this is going to be an ongoing journey of recovery. She will probably try to plow on and get back to normality, but I don't think she's fully aware of just how difficult, subconsciously and psychologically, that's going to be for her. Obviously, we have the war coming. There's a lot happening on the horizon. I read two scripts already, and once we get back to filming, I think it's going to be a strong season again.”

Lauren Lyle has also said Marsali and Fergus will have their own separate plot in Season 6. At long last! Here’s what she told TVLine after the Season 5 finale aired:

“There's stuff I can't really talk about. I do know some stuff is going to happen with them next season that's very much them together, so that will happen, but it'll be a totally different situation to what you've seen them in before.”

Lyle might be talking about the plot that involves her and Fergus’ fourth child, who is born with dwarfism in the sixth book.

There's also a loose thread to address: Season 4 teased Claire and Jamie’s deaths following a house fire. New episodes in Season 6 may finally touch on this unresolved storyline.

Most everyone should be back in Season 6. Starz

Who is in the cast of Outlander Season 6?

Expect Season 6 to see the return of all the core actors, including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, and John Bell.

Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh Fitzgibbons was killed in battle, so there’s no way he’ll return other than flashbacks. The series will likely introduce new characters next season, but additional cast members haven’t been confirmed yet.

Is a trailer out yet for Season 6?

Watch this space! The show has not yet begun production on Season 6, so there's no footage for a trailer just yet.

Where can I watch Outlander in the meantime?

Seasons 1 through Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 and Season 5 are currently only available to watch on Starz — which is available through traditional cable packages or as an add-on via Hulu and Amazon Prime. Season 4 is expected to land on Netflix eventually, but it’s unclear when it will be available.