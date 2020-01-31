The premiere of Season 5 of Outlander is just around the corner, so if you're looking to catch up on the latest batch of episodes, there's no better time than now. Unfortunately, you may be left longing with unsatsifed anticipation if you're looking to watch the steamy bodice ripper on the world's biggest streaming platform. Unfortunately, Outlander Season 4 isn't yet available on Netflix, but we have a pretty good idea when it will be. Here's what you need to know.

Claire and Jamie. Starz

When will Outlander Season 4 come to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to officially announce when the fourth season of the Starz hit will be available to stream in its entirety. However, based on when previous seasons have hit the platform, we can make an educated guess.

Outlander Season 3 came to Netflix on December 10, 2019, a little more than two months ahead of the upcoming Season 5 premiere on February 16. That means Season 4 isn't likely to come to the platform until December 2020, if Season 6 will air on Starz in February 2021. That's an awfully long time to leave all that passion simmering on the back burner!

Is Outlander Season 4 available to stream on other platforms?

For the time being, you'll need a Starz subscription via your cable provider, or another streaming platform, to access episodes of Outlander Season 4. Adding the channel to your Hulu or Amazon Prime Video account will set you back an extra $8.99 per month. If you can watch all 13 episodes quickly, you might consider taking advantage of the one-week free trial available to new channel subscribers on either platform.

You can also purchase digital copies of each episode via Amazon for $1.99 (SD) or $2.99. You can also have a fun little time-travel exercise of your own, and party like it's 2005 by purchasing a digital copy of the full season for $29.99.

Where do we find Jamie and Claire in Season 4?

These 13 episodes roughly follow the events of the book The Drums of Autumn, the fourth novel in Diana Galbadon's planned nine-book series. The tagline for Season 4 is "Brave the New World," so it should come as no surprise that the time-traveling Frasers are in colonial North Carolina. Claire knows that the revolution's inevitable, but the couple still has to make nice with the Brits in charge.