What if Reva fought an adult Luke Skywalker? Because the former Inquisitor is very much at the end of the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it stands to reason she could show up in literally any of the upcoming new Star Wars shows. Here’s why Reva could easily be the villain— or hero — of The Mandalorian Season 3. But also why she could crash Andor and maybe Ahsoka, too.

Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Reva is a new kind of Star Wars character

In theory, because the sequel trilogy exists, literally everything that happens in all of the existing Disney+ Star War shows amounts to some kind of a prequel. In the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, both shows are also prequels to Rogue One and A New Hope. But, Mando and Ahsoka — although set five years after Return of the Jedi — are still prequels to The Force Awakens. This means we kind of always knew Baby Yoda wasn’t going to stay with Luke Skywalker because that would have meant Kylo Ren murdered Grogu, or something else awful.

Reva (Moses Ingram) can’t bring herself to kill Luke. Lucasfilm

Both the classic and sequel trilogies operate on a status quo where big-time Force-users are scarce. And so, in the spaces in between (all the Disney+ shows) the stories have to be careful with just how many lightsaber-swinging badasses can be revealed. In the middle of this complex continuity stands Reva: a character strong with the Force who can impact several stories in huge ways without hurting canon.

Star Wars hasn’t introduced a new Force-sensitive character with this much agency in a while. In the last episode of Obi-Wan, Ben says to Reva: “Who you become now, that is up to you.” He also notes that she is “free.”

All of this is actually true insofar as Reva’s unique status — a Force user who is not a Sith, not a Jedi, and, at the moment, unaffiliated — could make her a major player in any of the upcoming Star Wars shows.

Will we see Reva again? Very soon? Lucasfilm

Mandalorian Season 3: Reva vs. Skywalker

Assuming the post-Return of the Jedi version of Luke Skywalker continues to show up in the Mando timeline, having Reva face off with Luke about 18 years after the events of Obi-Wan could be interesting. And if this seems like a big jump, consider this: Mando has already set a precedent for this kind of thing before with both Ahsoka and Bo-Katan. In fact, relatively speaking, because Reva was a child during Order 66, she’s a good deal younger than both Ahsoka and Bo-Katan. This means Moses Ingram can easily appear in Mandalorian Season 3 with very little need for make-up changes to make her look older. Essentially, if she’s about 25 in Obi-Wan (9 BBY), she’s about 43 in the Mando timeframe (9ABY).

So if Reva were to meet a 28-year-old Luke Skywalker in Mandalorian Season 3, how would that go? It all depends on the path Reva takes after Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because, while it’s tempting to say she’d be a great villain in Mando Season 3, what if she became a hero?

Reva in Andor?

Could Reva meet up with Cassian Andor? Lucasfilm

Because the upcoming series Andor will explore the gritty origins of the Rebel Alliance, Reva could be the perfect person to join up with either Cassian Andor or, Saw Gerrera. In fact, because Reva has such a jaded and complex origin, she’s pretty much a perfect recruit for an extreme sect of the Rebel Alliance. In Rogue One, we learn that the mainstream Rebels reject Saw Gerrera and his crew because they’re too hardcore.

Again, this sounds like the kind of Empire-hating organization ideal for Reva’s sense of justice. What’s the perfect outlet for Reva’s hatred of Vader? Fighting the Empire! But it’s hard to envision Reva putting on an orange jumpsuit and hanging out with Wedge or Mon Mothma for extended periods of time.

Instead, Reva could become a kind of new Star Wars anti-hero out for vengeance. Kind of like Robert Pattinson at the beginning of The Batman, but in Star Wars. Because as great as Cassian and Saw might be, nobody hates the Emperor’s regime more than a former Jedi youngling who briefly worked for — and tried to kill — Darth Vader. The Star Wars canon has introduced badasses like Reva before. But it’s been a long time since a character who worked for both the Jedi and the Sith was given a whole new path. If Reva doesn’t reappear in one of the new shows, then the Force on Disney+ will be seriously out of balance.