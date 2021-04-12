For Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian is just the beginning. Aside from animated series likes The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, the live-action offerings are creating a universe to rival the Skywalker Saga itself.

However, while The Mandalorian has held down the fort for two seasons now, we won’t get Season 3 until (probably) next year. The next Star Wars show on the docket is The Book of Boba Fett this winter, and it could be replacing The Mandalorian in more ways than just a timeslot.

The Gang’s All Here — According to leaker Jordan Maison and later expanded on with Maison’s permission by YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, not only is Din Djarin himself going to appear in The Book of Boba Fett, but beloved characters like Cobb Vanth, Greef Karga, and Migs Mayfeld will make appearances as well. It’s totally unverified, but Kessel Run Transmissions has correctly predicted Star Wars news before.

While the news of Din’s appearance was exciting enough, these additional roles throw Mando’s own appearance into a whole new light. While a Pedro Pascal cameo could be a fun addition to the new show, appearances from all these other characters seem to hint that they’ll be more than just a quick stop by Jabba’s palace on Tattooine to say hi to Boba.

Boba Fett on Jabba’s throne in the after-credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Lucasfilm

Jumping Past the Book — These characters playing a bigger role in The Book of Boba Fett has some huge implications on The Mandalorian Season 3. Either these characters won’t be appearing in Season 3 at all, or Season 3 won’t be picking up where Season 2 left off, but sometime after The Book of Boba Fett.

A time jump between Mandalorian Season 2 and 3 could be just the thing the show needs. Because Season 2 left off with Grogu being carried off to Jedi training by Luke Skywalker, the series needs time for Mando to realize the training he worked so hard to find for Grogu may have been a mistake.

Basically, Mando needs time to miss his son who’s away at summer camp.

We may miss out on part of Grogu’s (decades-long) childhood before The Mandalorian Season 3. Lucasfilm

In that between-time, Din could help Boba Fett form a new empire on Tattooine along with his friends. This would not only fill in a gap in the Mandalorian timeline but entice fans of The Mandalorian to tune in for the new spin-off as well — with so many of the same characters there, it’s bound to be similar.

The Inverse Analysis — This leak seems to confirm a major question surrounding the Star Wars live-action universe.

It looks like the many shows Lucasfilm will be releasing in the coming years will feed into each other to create a shared universe, possibly leading to some epic crossovers.

It’s actually quite different from the model Disney+ seems to be using for its Marvel TV shows, as WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier don’t seem to be connected at all with one another, aside from being puzzle pieces in the much bigger MCU tapestry. Here, in the Disney+ era of Star Wars, it all seems to be building toward one collective point.