There’s a whole world of Star Wars TV shows on Disney+, but most are only tangentially related to the original movies. The Clone Wars acts as a midquel between prequels, and Andor shows the events that led to Rogue One, but there aren’t many moments that show direct follow-ups to what we saw on screen decades ago.

But there’s one big exception to this rule: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series starring Ewan McGregor as the former Jedi Master now living in exile on Tatooine. The first season brought Kenobi together with a young Princess Leia and face-to-face with Darth Vader, but after the final episode, there wasn’t a peep about renewal. That is, until now. A new rumor may mean Obi-Wan will get yet another lease of life on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi gave fans what they wanted, but there wasn’t ever a renewal or cancellation. Lucasfilm

According to leaker Daniel Richtman, a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in development at Disney+, but there’s no firm timeline as of now. This is just a rumor for now, but Richtman has correctly predicted other big reveals, like the return of Taskmaster in Thunderbolts and the Professor X cameo in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s been more than three years since the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a lot of fans were beginning to lose their only hope. When it came out on physical media, instead of saying “The Complete First Season” like on the Season 1 releases of Andor or Ahsoka, it was called “The Complete Series,” seemingly closing the door on any future seasons.

Season 1 brought back Darth Vader for the first time, but thanks to Ahsoka he’s a familiar face. Lucasfilm

McGregor has long been campaigning for a second season, however. “Obviously, between the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s got to be another few stories in there,” he said at LA Comic-Con. He’s right: there’s a huge blank space in Obi-Wan’s timeline, and his version of Obi-Wan has only appeared in the prequels and his spinoff — a second season could give him the redemption he deserves.

So much of Obi-Wan Kenobi was spent hyping up the final confrontation between Kenobi and Vader. Now, three years later, Hayden Christensen is a familiar sight thanks to his appearance in Ahsoka, so a Season 2 could focus on Obi-Wan the character, not Obi-Wan the rival of Vader. At the very least, a Season 2 could finally make good on that Qui-Gon ghost reveal from the final scene.

