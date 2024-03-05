Obi-Wan Kenobi was the ultimate Star Wars wish fulfillment series. Decades after the prequel trilogy, we got to see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, and even face off in a rematch of the fateful Mustafar duel.

But despite a promising cameo in the Season 1 finale, there were no rumblings of a possible Season 2, even as The Mandalorian and Andor were renewed. Now, despite the best efforts of Obi-Wan’s star, the final nail has been driven into the coffin.

According to Variety, Disney will release Blu-Ray and 4K UHD releases of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Andor Season 1, and Obi-Wan Kenobi on April 30. This comes in the wake of releases of Loki Season 1, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2. That’s good to hear, but the details of these physical copies offer an important hint.

While the packaging for Moon Knight and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — two series that haven’t been renewed for a second season — are listed as “The Complete First Season,” Obi-Wan Kenobi is called “The Complete Series.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is over and done with, at least according to this subtitle. Disney Home Entertainment

This doesn’t mean those MCU series will be renewed, especially considering the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World will essentially serve as a Falcon and the Winter Soldier sequel. But the door is at least being left open. That isn’t the case for Obi-Wan Kenobi; if there was even a remote possibility of a second season, the physical release wouldn’t claim to be complete.

This may disappoint some fans, and series star Ewan McGregor may not be thrilled to hear this either. Just last month, at MegaCon Orlando, he commented on his hopes for Season 2, saying, “Let’s hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?”

This scene will likely be the last we ever see of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan. Lucasfilm

Considering how Lucasfilm and Marvel are unusually cryptic about which shows are renewed, which are in limbo, and which are outright canceled, this is probably the closest we’ll ever get to an official cancellation. Given Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mixed reviews, maybe this is for the best. It was a fun little adventure, but where else could the story go? Getting to see Obi-Wan and Anakin face off one more time was great, but anything else would be overkill.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.