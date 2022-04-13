Who is the Fifth Brother in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Sung Kang’s Inquisitor, explained

The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi places a big spotlight on the Disney+ show’s central villains. Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor narrates the majority of the teaser, and both he and Moses Ingram’s Reva are repeatedly seen interrogating innocent civilians. However, they’re not the only members of the Empire’s Inquisitorius Program who show up in the Kenobi teaser.

Fast & Furious star Sung Kang also makes several appearances as the Fifth Brother. Unlike Ingram’s Reva, the Fifth Brother is a character that should be very familiar to certain Star Wars fans.

The Fifth Brother ignites his lightsaber in Star Wars Rebels Season 2. Lucasfilm

When Obi-Wan Kenobi begins, the Fifth Brother and his fellow Inquisitors are still at the height of their powers and are busy scouring the galaxy for any Jedi who might have survived the fall of the Republic. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t mark the first appearance of the Fifth Brother in a major Star Wars title. The character made his debut in the second season of Star Wars Rebels.

The Fifth Brother is one of several Inquisitors sent to squash the growing Rebellion following the demise of the Grand Inquisitor at the end of Star Wars Rebels’ first season. Throughout the show’s second season, he proves to be a dangerous and formidable adversary until he meets his end at the hands of none other than Darth Maul.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, however, takes place around six years before the Fifth Brother falls, which means fans should expect him to still be alive by the time Kenobi comes to an end.

The fifth brother in a moment of contemplation in Star Wars Rebels Season 2. Lucasfilm

Like many of the Inquisitors, it’s not known who the Fifth Brother was before he was captured and molded into an assassin for the Empire. It is known that he was a member of the Jedi Order, and that he lost his right hand to Darth Vader during his Inquisitor training. In Star Wars Rebels he’s shown to be a brutish opponent, and is one of the more powerful and ruthless Inquisitors featured in the animated series.

As of now, his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi remains shrouded in mystery, and it’s still unclear exactly how much of a presence he’ll have. It seems safe to assume that the Grand Inquisitor and Reva will be the show’s primary antagonists — along with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) — but that doesn’t mean the Fifth Brother won’t have some memorable moments of his own.

The Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) meets with several of his fellow Inquisitors in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — Obi-Wan Kenobi is following in the footsteps of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett by bringing several characters and concepts from Star Wars Rebels into its story. That includes the show’s use of the Fifth Brother and his fellow Inquisitors, all of whom promise to bring danger to the new Disney+ series.

We don’t know much about his role yet, but his actions throughout Star Wars Rebels Season 2 certainly suggest that he has the potential to make a lasting impression in Obi-Wan Kenobi.