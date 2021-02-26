'Avatar: The Last Airbender' new movie release date, plot, cast for the animated film

Water, earth, fire, air. All four elements can come together over some very good news: an Avatar: The Last Airbender animated movie is on the way.

Officially announced this week (much to the joy and excitement of Avatar fans everywhere), the new film will be the first in a long line of Avatar projects coming from Nickelodeon and the newly minted Avatar Studios — and unlike Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, the new film will be overseen by Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. "Yip yip," indeed.

The announcement of the new film comes almost a year after every season of Avatar: The Last Airbender and the sequel series The Legend of Korra were added to Netflix, which brought huge new waves of attention to the franchise. Much like Korra, the new film promises to further expand and enrich the fictional world first introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Here's everything you need to know, from potential plot details to when the release date might arrive.

When is the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film’s release date?

Aang is getting ready for another act. Nickelodeon

There is no official release date set yet for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film. However, production on the project is set to begin sometime later this year. Depending on how late in the year production starts, the film could theoretically be released either sometime in 2022 or as late as 2023.

Who is in the cast of the Avatar: The Last Airbender film?

The cast of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film has yet to be revealed. Since it was only recently announced, few details have been released about the film up until this point. Depending on the setting and time period of the film though, there is the potential for some familiar Avatar characters to make appearances in it.

The Legend of Korra, which took place years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, featured several Airbender characters in surprise roles. Whether or not the possibility is there for something similar to happen in the new Avatar film is, unfortunately, a mystery for the time being — but don't be surprised if the spirits of Aang, Korra, and other Avatars (plus their respective voice actors) show up.

Is there an Avatar: The Last Airbender film trailer?

The Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film is still in pre-production, so there’s no footage or art for it yet. However, with Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko involved in the project, it’s extremely likely that the new film will at least adopt the same gorgeous animation style that was present in both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

What's the plot of the Avatar: The Last Airbender film?

Avatar army, assemble! Nickelodeon

The plot of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender film is unknown, and since the Avatar world is already so vast and well-drawn, the film could focus on a wide array of different things. But that hasn't stopped Avatar fans from starting to speculate about the time period the film will focus on (is it a prequel or sequel to the previous Avatar shows?) and what characters it could follow.

As of now, all fans have to go on is the brief statement that Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko made with the announcement:

“We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans that enjoys exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do. And with this new Avatar Studios venture, we have an unparalleled opportunity to develop our franchise and its storytelling on a vast scale, in myriad exciting ways and mediums.”

Based just on that statement, it seems like there’s the potential for the Avatar film to explore an entirely new time period and a new set of characters in the Avatar world, or further expand on some of the universe’s pre-established lore. Either way, the film has all the makings of being an exciting new addition to the existing Avatar mythos.

Will this be an Avatar sequel?

Fire and air, a friendship so rare. Nickelodeon

It’s unclear if there will be a direct sequel to the new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film, but it definitely won’t be the only new Avatar story fans can look forward to in the coming years. The film was announced in conjunction with the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division of Nickelodeon led by The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, dedicated solely to creating new TV shows and films set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

There is also the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series in the works right now at Netflix, though, following DiMartino and Konietzko’s departure from the series last year, fans have become understandably skeptical of the project.

Where can I watch Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra?

The only bad news about the Avatar film announcement is the knowledge that fans are going to have a lot of time to kill waiting for it. Fortunately, there’s always the opportunity to go and watch (or rewatch) Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. All 3 seasons of The Last Airbender and all 4 seasons of Korra are available to stream right now on Netflix.