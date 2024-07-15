Believe it or not, House of the Dragon Season 2 only has three episodes left. The show is finally amping up the action, but there’s precious little time remaining to not only incorporate everything that was promised for this season, but also set up what’s to come in Season 3.

Season 2 Episode 5 teased the introduction of the Dragonseeds, bastards with Targaryen blood who will join the Blacks to level the dragon-riding playing field. But the Greens have an ace up their sleeve too, thanks to the imminent introduction of Sharako Lohar, a fierce naval commander.

In George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, Lohar is an admiral from Lys who leads a fleet of ships from the alliance of Essos cities called the Triarchy to break the blockade established by the Blacks, which has caused much unrest in King’s Landing.

Abigail Thorn has been cast as Sharako Lohar, genderswapping the role from the books. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it’s unclear just when Sharako will pop up, we know that Acolyte actress Abigail Thorn has been cast as the admiral, which genderswaps the character. With that casting knowledge, plus the growing instability among the smallfolk that’s been on display in recent episodes, we’ll probably soon see the battle between the Blacks’ navy overseen by Corlys Velaryon, and this new commander from far-off lands who sides with the Greens. It should make for an action-packed scene, as the battle, known as the Battle of the Gullet, is one of the bloodiest in Westerosi history.

The battle is also notable for the action in the sky. The Battle of the Gullet is the first battle where the Dragonseeds really get involved, and without getting too much into spoilers, there are some major losses. Much like the previous battle at Rook’s Rest, not everyone in the royal family makes it out alive.

Now, with the introduction of Sharako Lohar imminent, we may see House of the Dragon’s action move on from the fallout of Rook’s Rest. This brutal battle could anchor the season finale, or perhaps the penultimate episode. Regardless of when we see it, a no-holds-barred dragonfight could end Rhaenyra’s ability to starve King’s Landing, once again flipping the conflict on its head.

House of the Dragon may be an ensemble show with countless characters introduced well before they become important, but with Season 2 approaching its end, expect Thorn’s Sharako to have an immediate impact.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is streaming on Max.