Inverse Recommends
Netflix January 2022: 8 fascinating sci-fi shows and movies you can't miss
A new year means a lot of new movies and shows on Netflix. Whether they are beloved classics, like Gremlins, or fresh adventures, such as the upcoming Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, January brings plenty of exciting sci-fi and fantasy offerings to viewers.
Here are eight movies and TV shows you need to add to your Netflix streaming list this month.
Sci-fi and fantasy TV shows streaming on Netflix January 2022
8. All of Us Are Dead
In January, Netflix will release a new Korean drama following a group of students battling a zombie virus inside a school. All of Us Are Dead will chronicle the students’ fight to survive and escape the school alive. The coming-of-age apocalypse series is based on Joo Dong-geun’s webtoon Now at Our School.
Netflix has yet to set an exact release date for All of Us Are Dead, but the streaming platform confirmed the series will premiere sometime in January 2022.
7. In From the Cold
In From the Cold is a new spy drama with a supernatural twist. While Netflix has remained mum on what that twist involves, we do know that the show follows a single mom’s life as it gets turned upside when her past as an ex-Russian agent comes back to haunt her and her family.
The spy thriller is expected to release all eight episodes on January 28.
Sci-fi and fantasy movies on Netflix in January 2022
6. Gremlins
Coming to Netflix on January 1, the horror-comedy from director Joe Dante is a film classic. Although it’s coming out just past the holiday festivities, Gremlins remains fun entertainment for any season. Whether you’ve seen the movie many times before or have yet to watch the wickedly funny film, you will be remiss to not automatically add Gremlins to your queue this month.
5. Godzilla (1998)
Of all the Godzilla films, it’s unlikely that anyone has endorsed the 1998 film directed Roland Emmerich... until now. While certainly not the best Godzilla film, this forgotten ‘90s adaptation is definitely a fun way to spend 139 minutes. See Matthew Broderick — Ferris Bueller himself — among the monster mayhem in a Godzilla movie that stands out from the rest.
Godzilla arrives on Netflix on January 1.
4. Interview with the Vampire
The late Anne Rice was best known for creating the vampire Lestat in her bestselling book series, The Vampire Chronicles. Her novels inspired two film adaptations, the first being the wonderfully gothic Interview with the Vampire. Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, the 1994 film is one of the seminal vampire pics in cinematic history.
Streaming on Netflix on January 1, find out why everyone raves about this bloodsucking classic.
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films
Cowabunga, dude! Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are taking over Netflix this month with not just one but four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
You can watch (or rewatch) the ‘90s TMNT trilogy or see what the 2007 remake, produced by Michael Bay, is all about. All four films begin streaming on January 1.
2. The Wasteland
The Wasteland is a new Spanish film from Netflix that follows the quiet lives of a family in isolation. Away from society, they are disrupted when a terrifying creature enters their lives and challenges the bonds between them.
The Wasteland will be available to stream on January 6.
1. The Terminator movies
The Terminator promised he would be back, and now he is with three Terminator films arriving on Netflix on January 1. While the film that kickstarted the franchise, The Terminator, will not be streaming on Netflix, its sequels are here to offer high-octane entertainment this month:
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
With Judgment Day being the most exciting sci-fi movie to come to Netflix this month, it will be thrilling to also revisit the other Terminator sequels, especially the Christian Bale-starring Salvation. We certainly can’t say we will be bored in January.
