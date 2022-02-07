Just because Spider-Man’s story is over for now, that doesn’t mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe stops spinning. In new set leaks for an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+, an important piece of technology introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home will reappear and cause problems for a new teenage hero.

What Happened? — On the Reddit forum r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, new photos from reshoots of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel reveal the return of Stark Industries Combat Drones that, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, were controlled by E.D.I.T.H. through Tony Stark’s glasses.

While most of the photos hosted on Imgur show lead star Iman Vellani in Kamala Khan’s homemade Captain Marvel cosplay, there is one important photo with two crewmembers carrying a Stark Industries prop drone. While the photos are grainy, the drone is unmistakably one of the drones from Far From Home.

If you recall, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) almost blew up his entire class on a field trip using one of these drones. Later, Peter stopped an entire legion of them in a fight against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in London. It was a moment that would decide Parker’s fate, with his command to “Execute them all!” being taken out of context and leading to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After No Way Home, Peter’s entire existence has been forgotten, but the timelines aren’t erased. So these drones — or at least one of them, anyway — will return in Ms. Marvel.

Stark Industries drones were weaponized by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Leaked set photos of Ms. Marvel indicate they’re being salvaged from the trash heap for Kamala Khan’s origin series. Sony Pictures

Who’s Controlling the Drones? — Why a Stark Industries drone is being recycled from the trash heap for Ms. Marvel is unknown. Fans on Reddit are having some fun speculating that the Department of Damage Control may be using them for nefarious purposes; after all, these powerful pieces of tech are capable of both augmented reality illusions and powerful assaults, which makes them dangerous and useful for whoever owns them.

Given Ms. Marvel’s comic book origins as an Inhuman, there could be some connection to that and the imminent arrival of mutants and X-Men down the road.

The Inverse Analysis — For Ms. Marvel to not have any ties to any of the MCU films would be weird, but it is surprising that such powerful tech is showing up. It’s not someone like Moon Knight or She-Hulk who will have to deal with the drones, but a teenager from Jersey City. Is Kamala Khan in over her head? Or is this the hero’s journey she’s meant to be on? And who exactly is she up against? We’ll have to binge Ms. Marvel to find out.