Ms. Marvel Episode 6 may have revealed another secret superhero

In the Season 1 finale of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) finally completes her superhero transformation, but she doesn’t do it alone.

It’s only with the help of her friends and family members that Kamala is not only able to become Ms. Marvel, but also protect Kamran (Rish Shah) from being slain by the Department of Damage Control. By the end of Episode 6, Kamala has found herself surrounded by a group of loved ones who are all supportive of her superheroic endeavors.

The Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale also ends with Bruno (Matt Lintz) telling Kamala that she has a genetic “mutation,” which appears to be the source of her powers. It’s a revelation that raises a question: Could other members of Kamala’s family also have powers?

“Kamala, there’s something different in your genes. Like a mutation.” Marvel Studios

Kamala’s Genes — The answer to that question is a bit complicated. At the end of Ms. Marvel Episode 6, Bruno briefly suggests that Kamala’s “mutation” genetically separates her from the rest of her family. It’s a comment that implies viewers probably shouldn’t expect to see any other members of the Khan family don costumes anytime soon.

However, Bruno also mentions that Kamala’s brother, Aamir (Saagar Shaikh), has been asking him if there’s a chance he might have superpowers as well. The line in question is played off as a joke, but the chances of Aamir having powers like his sister aren’t actually as slim as some MCU fans might think.

Rish Shah as Kamran and Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan in Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Marvel Studios

In the comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman whose powers are awakened after she’s exposed to the Terrigen Mists, which activate her Inhuman genes. While the exact source of Kamala’s powers in the MCU remains to be seen, the Ms. Marvel finale suggests that Vellani’s version of Kamala is actually a mutant instead of an Inhuman. Both possibilities open the door for other members of Kamala’s family to also have superpowers.

That’s actually the case in the comics for her brother, Aamir. Much like he is in Ms. Marvel, the comic book version of Aamir is an affable and devout man. However, Aamir is also kidnapped at one point by none other than Kamran, who exposes Aamir to a substance that he believes are Terrigen Mists.

Aamir’s exposure to the substance, which turns out to not actually be the Terrigen Mists, gives him the ability to create psionic force fields.

“Aamir kept asking if he might have powers, too.” Marvel Studios

Aamir uses his newfound powers to fight off Kamran. However, it’s unclear if Aamir’s powers were temporary and wore off, or if he still has them and has learned how to control them. Either way, the comics have never specified whether Aamir is an Inhuman like Kamala, because he has yet to actually be exposed to the Terrigen Mists.

Aamir is currently classified as a “mutate,” which is someone who was exposed to a substance or chemical agent that gave him powers. Characters like Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four are also considered mutates.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Saagar Shaikh as Aamir in Ms. Marvel. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — While it seems unlikely that Saagar Shaikh’s Aamir will be given superpowers like his comic book counterpart, there’s still a chance he could turn out to be a mutant like his sister. But even if that doesn’t end up happening, Aamir will likely hold a place in the hearts of MCU fans as one of Ms. Marvel’s most memorable supporting characters.