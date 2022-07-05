Ms. Marvel Episode 5 release date, time, plot, cast, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule

Ms. Marvel is setting the stage for this week's penultimate episode but before we get there, let's unpack what events transpired in the previous chapter, "Seeing Red." After Kamala and her mom, Muneeba, jet over to Pakistan in response to Kamala's grandmother's request and their shared vision of a Karachi train, the spunky superhero meets the masked organization called the Red Daggers. This secret group is honor-bound to protect the world from the ClanDestines, those power-hungry Djinn who covet Kamala's mystical bangle.

Our confused teen is taught more about her family's past from her grandmother, Sana, and connects with a Red Dagger named Kareem (Aramis Knight) and gains a vital new vigilante ally.

She's also introduced to their leader, Waleed (Hindi cinema star Farhan Akhtar), who explains more about the Noor Dimension and other parallel realities before the ClanDestines attack their hidden compound after easily breaking out of the Department of Damage Control's custody.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) powers up her magic bracelet in Ms. Marvel Disney+

Kamala activates her bracelet to fend them off and Waleed makes a valiant sacrifice during the street battle and dies. She and Kareem make a stand against the ClanDestines in the marketplace but Namja stabs her bangle, causing a weird power surge that teleports Kamala back to the Partition of India in 1947, where she locates the same Karachi train from her vision.

Pack your bags for Pakistan and let's prepare for this week's Ms. Marvel buildup to the finale!

When is the Ms. Marvel Episode 5 release date?

Ms. Marvel Episode 5 airs exclusively on Disney+ starting July 6, 2022, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays.

What is the Ms. Marvel Episode 5 release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes is Ms. Marvel Season 1?

Ms. Marvel, like the recent Moon Knight series, will consist of six episodes. Here is the tentative release schedule for Season 1 with just two chapters left:

Episode 5 - July 6, 2022

Episode 6 - July 13, 2022

What is the main Ms. Marvel plot?

Ms. Marvel is a live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics character created by editor Sana Amanat, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrain Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Ms. Marvel first appeared in the pages of 2013's Captain Marvel #14 before scoring her own series in 2014.

Kamala Khan is an imaginative Muslim teen dealing with the trials and tribulations of high-school life, family drama, and understanding the limits of her newly-discovered powers while growing up in Jersey City. This energetic mega-fan with a love of all things Avengers and Captain Marvel discovers more about her family's secret superhero past and her own destiny when she comes into possession of an ancient bracelet with the supernatural powers of light.

Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Kareem (Aramis Knight) prepare for a ClanDestine attack Disney+

Who is in the Ms. Marvel cast?

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Her co-stars include:

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Fawad Khan as Hasan

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Arian Moayed as Officer P. Cleary

Ms. Marvel is directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and head writer Bisha K. Ali are executive producers.

Is there a Ms. Marvel Episode 5 teaser?

There is no specific teaser for Ms. Marvel Episode 5, but we'll probably pick up the story during that hot summer night when Kamala's grandmother's family was in the turmoil of the Partition of India in 1947 where she's bound to encounter her great grandparents, Aisha and Hasan, and learn more about the bracelet's history before she returns to temporal reality and Kareem in modern Pakistan.

Here's the official Disney+ series trailer for Ms. Marvel:

Will there be a Ms. Marvel Season 2?

At this time, Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have been silent on any plans for another season. However, if the hit comics are anything to go by, Kamala has enough adventures for a sophomore season.. Looking further into the future, Ms. Marvel is destined to appear in the 2023 Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.