Ms. Marvel Episode 4 release date, time, plot, cast, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule

After Episode 3, "Destined," Ms. Marvel plunged into more illuminating details about the history and legacy of Kamala's (Iman Vellani) family. The Disney+ delivered background material about that magical, energy-spewing bracelet that's attracting so much attention in Jersey City.

We saw Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha with Najma at an archaeological dig where they unearthed the severed arm of a blue-skinned Kree warrior. The mystic bangle is taken from the appendage as British soldiers arrive and Aisha is forced to clamp the bracelet on her arm and flee.

The finale of Ms. Marvel Episode 2 revealed that Kamran's (Rish Shah) mother Najma (Nimra Bucha) is the mysterious woman in Kamala's psychic visions. Episode 3 brings in the MCU's Clandestines when it's explained by Najma that, like her, Kamala's great-grandmother was a Djinn and a member of a secret organization called the Clandestines that hail from the Noor Dimension. Aisha and the Clandestines were banished to Earth and need a primordial force to return to their world.

Kamala is told that she's inherited greatness and her spirit accesses the Noor Dimension when she activates the light-manipulating bangle. It's her destiny to bring their interdimensional gang home. Meanwhile, Special Agents Cleary (Arian Moayed) and Deever (Alysia Renier) of the Department of Damage Control visit the mosque to inquire about an enhanced individual.

In a prolonged exposition dump, Kamala's father (Mohan Kapur) reads Bruno's (Matt Lintz) school report about the Djinn, supernatural beings of pre-Islamic folklore sometimes called genies or demons. Rumors of hidden Djinn that were exiled to Earth's realm are discussed, along with an ancient prophecy about breaking through that barrier for them to get back to their proper plane.

Najma and Kamala see a speeding Karachi-bound train in Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Disney+

After a fight at Tyesha and Aamir's wedding, Kamala uses her powers to battle some thugs controlled by Najma, who wants the magic dimension-spanning bangle for herself. Federal agents crash the scene with sonic energy weapons and save Kamala and Bruno, but not before Kamala has a vision of a steam locomotive with a Karachi sign attached to its nose. This dream is reinforced when her grandmother, Sani, calls and tells Kamala that she must come to Karachi!

As we're nearing the final episodes of Ms. Marvel, let's energize our knowledge of this week's fourth chapter and see where these mystical callings might emanate from!

When is the Ms. Marvel Episode 4 release date?

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 airs exclusively on Disney+ starting June 29, 2022, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays.

What is the Ms. Marvel Episode 4 release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes is Ms. Marvel Season 1?

Ms. Marvel, like the recent Moon Knight series, will consist of six episodes. Here is the tentative release schedule for Season 1 with just three installments left:

Episode 4 - June 29, 2022

Episode 5 - July 6, 2022

Episode 6 - July 13, 2022

What is the main Ms. Marvel plot?

Ms. Marvel is a live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics character created by editor Sana Amanat, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrain Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Ms. Marvel first appeared in the pages of 2013's Captain Marvel #14 before scoring her own series in 2014.

Kamala Khan is an imaginative Muslim teen dealing with the trials and tribulations of high-school life, family drama, and understanding the limits of her newly-discovered powers while growing up in Jersey City. This energetic mega-fan with a love of all things Avengers and Captain Marvel discovers more about her family's secret superhero past and her own destiny when she comes into possession of an ancient bracelet with the supernatural powers of light.

Tyesha and Aamir's Bollywood-style wedding dance in Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Disney+

Who is in the Ms. Marvel cast?

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Her co-stars include:

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Fawad Khan as Hasan

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Arian Moayed as Officer P. Cleary

Ms. Marvel is directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and head writer Bisha K. Ali are the show’s executive producers.

Is there a Ms. Marvel Episode 4 teaser?

There is no specific teaser for Ms. Marvel Episode 4, but since Kamala's grandmother invited her to Karachi after sharing the same vision, it's a good bet that's where we'll be headed to explore more about Sani and Aisha. Also, since it's been revealed that Djinn age much slower than mortals, there's a solid chance that Aisha might actually still be living!

And we're still skeptical about Kamran standing up to his mom's ClanDestine followers and he may still be allowed his villainous role as seen in the Marvel comics.

Here's the official series release trailer for Ms. Marvel:

Will there be a Ms. Marvel Season 2?

At this time, Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remain silent on any plans for another season. However, if the hit comics are anything to go by, Kamala has enough adventures for a sophomore season. Looking further into the future, Ms. Marvel is destined to appear in the 2023 Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.