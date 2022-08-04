Moon Knight Season 2 update may reveal one unannounced Phase 6 title

Moon Knight Season 1 ends with a literal bang. The final scene of the Disney+ series’ debut season sees Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) escorted into the back of a limousine where a vengeful Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) patiently waits for him. After revealing to Arthur that his pact with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) has not actually come to an end, Moon Knight Episode 6 concludes by introducing Marc’s long-rumored second alternate identity: Jake Lockley, who promptly shoots Harrow.

Jake’s introduction set up a new story for Moon Knight to explore in a later season. However, in the months since Moon Knight’s Season 1 finale premiered on Disney+ in May, Marvel Studios has yet to announce whether or not the series has actually been renewed for a second season.

If the show’s central star is to be believed though, that doesn’t necessarily mean the studio isn’t already developing Moon Knight Season 2.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight Episode 6. Marvel Studios

A Not-So-Subtle Tease — In a recent TikTok video, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab teamed up with Oscar Isaac to seemingly confirm that a second season of the Disney+ series is currently in the works.

In the video, the duo is asked whether or not there is going to be a second season of Moon Knight. Diab refrains from giving a concrete answer to the question, but Isaac leans in and asks aloud, “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

The video, which Diab also shared on Twitter, has caught the attention of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, while it’s still unclear whether Isaac’s comment was made in jest or not, it does seemingly confirm that he and Diab are currently in the process of working on another Egypt-set season of Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector in Marvel’s Moon Knight. Marvel Studios

The Future of Moon Knight — Marvel Studios went out of its way at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con to offer MCU fans some insight into what they can look forward to seeing over the course of the next few years. However, while Marvel announced a number of new movies and TV shows during its SDCC panel, Moon Knight Season 2 was notably missing from its Phase 5 and 6 lineups as presented.

The show’s absence led many fans to understandably assume that Marvel doesn’t yet have any plans in place for a sophomore season of Moon Knight. However, Isaac’s comment suggests that may not actually be the case. As a matter of fact, if the actor’s remark is meant to be taken at face value, it sounds like Marvel is already actively working on bringing Moon Knight Season 2 to life.

If that turns out to be true, that means Moon Knight Season 2 is likely one of the unannounced Phase 6 titles that Marvel has already carved out a place for in its release schedule. That would, in turn, suggest that MCU fans may get to see Season 2 of Moon Knight premiere sometime in 2024 or 2025.

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in Moon Knight Episode 6. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel has remained typically cryptic when discussing its plans for a number of its existing heroes, including Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector. That said, many comic book readers believe that Spector is ultimately going to play an instrumental role in the ongoing expansion of the supernatural side of the MCU. As a matter of fact, it has been heavily rumored that Isaac’s Moon Knight will return in a Midnight Sons team-up project at some point in the near future.

Whether or not that’s something that Marvel is even considering right now remains to be seen. Either way, Oscar Isaac’s recent remark about Moon Knight Season 2 does seem to suggest that, at the very least, Marc Spector’s MCU return is already in the works.