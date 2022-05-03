Moon Knight Episode 6 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney Plus series

We may all feel like we've been on a hallucinatory hamster wheel after last week's dizzying episode, "Asylum," but there are more shocking reveals to come this Wednesday as Moon Knight closes out its run on Disney+. Sense or nonsense? You decide!

While navigating the Duat in the previous chapter, Marc and Steven's hearts are extracted by the goddess Taweret and weighed on the scales of justice. The hippo-headed deity of fertility urges Marc to even the scales by coming to terms with his childhood memories. We see the mental and physical abuse he was subjected to by his mother in the aftermath of his younger brother's accidental drowning, and these painful memories help Marc and Steven bond.

This trek down memory lane ends at the site of the Egyptian tomb massacre that ended Marc’s life. He drags his dying body to Khonshu's tomb, where a pact to save him is presented at the foot of the imposing statue as the deity recruits him. After all that recollection, Steven falls off the barge and turns to petrified sand, thus balancing the scales and sending Marc into the golden glow of the serene Field of Reeds.

Was it all a dream? Nah, that’s probably not it. Marvel Studios

Now that the walls between Marc and Steven have broken down, let's descend into Moon Knight's season finale.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 6 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 6 will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 6 release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are left?

Episode 6 is the season finale, so catch up while you can.

Marc’s been having a bad day. Marvel Studios

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Oscar Isaac stars as the reality-shifting British Museum gift shop clerk Steven Grant and aggressive ex-mercenary Marc Spector, two distinct personalities that become the avenging avatar of the Egyptian Moon God.

Ethan Hawke portrays righteous cult leader Dr. Arthur Harrow, Moon Knight’s nemesis and acolyte of the Egyptian Devourer of the Dead, Ammit. Completing the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as Spector’s wife and archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, and Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham as the booming baritone voice of the skull-headed Egyptian deity, Khonshu.

Is there a Moon Knight Episode 6 trailer?

Yup! On May 2 Marvel released trailer just for the finale, which you can check out below. It’s mostly clips from previous episodes, but there are quick looks at some upcoming scenes too.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 6 plot?

No detailed synopsis of Episode 6 has been released, but the internet is buzzing with rumors that Marc’s third identity, New York cabbie Jake Lockley, will finally be revealed to wrap up Season 1.

It's not that we haven't had hints of his imminent arrival, with yellow taxis conveniently drifting in and out of frames, that shuddering red sarcophagus in the mental ward, and the Marc/Steven character occasionally breaking into a strange Bronx accent spoken out of the side of his mouth. Lockley is a frequent inhabitant of the Moon Knight comics, and is responsible for the bloodier deeds perpetrated by Marc.

We've also got the looming specter of an imprisoned Khonshu and his eventual release, but there's mounting evidence that he's been manipulating Marc all his life. Will Steven be resurrected? Will Layla return? Will Moon Knight and Harrow have one final showdown? Will the season end on an ambiguous note? We’ll have answers soon, even if they’re confusing ones.

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige and Disney+ have so far been silent regarding a second season of Moon Knight, so this might be a one and done show.