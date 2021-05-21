'MODOK' Season 2 release date, trailer, plot: Creators and cast reveal what's next

All hail M.O.D.O.K.! With the first 10 episodes of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. now streaming on Hulu and earning high praise from fans, it’s already time to ask: what’s happening with M.O.D.O.K. Season 2?

As Marvel fans witnessed in the series’ first season finale, M.O.D.O.K. finally achieved his ultimate goal – but only at a grave personal cost. All things considered, it was a pretty dark ending for one of Marvel’s funniest series yet. Will M.O.D.O.K. win back his family? And even if he can, will they ever forgive him?

Through speaking with M.O.D.O.K. co-creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, as well as cast members Aimee Garcia and Melissa Fumero, we’re already getting hints related to what’s next for the series. We will also keep this page updated as we learn more about M.O.D.O.K. Season 2, including its release date, trailers, any new images, cast member announcements, plot details, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is the release date for M.O.D.O.K. Season 2?

No release date has yet been set for M.O.D.O.K. Season 2. In a previous interview with Inverse, co-creator/star Patton Oswalt said the show’s stop-motion clay animation style is more “labor intensive” than other kinds of animation. Even if work on the next season were to start right this second, a premiere date of 2022 is probably the soonest fans will get to see more M.O.D.O.K. And with Hulu yet to officially renew the series, a more likely release date would be 2023.

How many episodes will be in M.O.D.O.K. Season 2?

We’re not sure yet. The first season ran for ten episodes, but there’s no guarantee Season 2 will follow that same structure.

In the season finale of M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu, M.O.D.O.K. achieved his ultimate goal, but not without a steep sacrifice. Hulu

What’s the plot of M.O.D.O.K. Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for M.O.D.O.K. Season 1 ahead.

At the end of M.O.D.O.K., the titular supervillain confronts his alternate time remnant, the Anomaly, who reveals to him a dark truth: In order to live in the one timeline where M.O.D.O.K. reigns supreme, he must let his family — ex-wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia), daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero), and son Lou (Ben Schwartz) — die at Lou’s bar mitzvah. As the Anomaly informs him, their death is the emotional fuel that allows M.O.D.O.K. to achieve his ultimate goals.

In a remarkably dark twist, M.O.D.O.K. goes through with letting his family die, becoming the so-called “Emperor M.O.D.O.K.” But the villain is unhappy and empty inside, and so he embarks on a new quest to regain his family. “You can’t have it all,” warns the increasingly weak and powerless Anomaly.

“I will find a way,” declares M.O.D.O.K., indicating that Season 2 of the series will maintain the character’s ambitious streak. “I will save my family and bring them here. M.O.D.O.K. will have it all!”

Melissa Fumero and Ben Schwartz co-star in M.O.D.O.K. as “Melissa” (left) and “Lou” (right). Hulu

What do M.O.D.O.K.’s creators say about Season 2?

In interviews with Inverse, co-creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, as well as stars Aimee Garcia and Melissa Fumero, have offered their own opinions about what might happen in M.O.D.O.K. Season 2. (If it happens.)

“We haven’t really started thinking about Season 2 yet,” Patton Oswalt tells Inverse. “We’re taking that nice time to... let your mind be blank and let things percolate. That will [result in us coming] up with contingencies and disadvantages to [M.O.D.O.K.] getting what he wants that we didn’t think about and [that] right now we’re not even considering.”

Adds Oswalt: “That’s gonna be the fun of it. We’ve gotta be surprised first, before viewers are.”

A second season of M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu is not yet confirmed. Hulu

But will M.O.D.O.K.’s family ever forgive him?

In the season finale, M.O.D.O.K. killed his family to achieve his dreams of world domination. When said family inevitably comes back, will the Tarletons have it in them to forgive their treacherous patriarch?

Aimee Garcia, who voices wife Jodie, believes there could still be a happy ending for M.O.D.O.K. and his perpetually underappreciated spouse. “She’s in love with him,” Garcia says. “He built a time machine to bring her to their first date. Yes, he lasered people in her way, but it’s kind of romantic. She sees M.O.D.O.K. as a guy that doesn’t give up. It’s warped, but it’s romantic. She’s his Achilles heel, and he’s hers.”

Melissa Fumero, who plays teenaged daughter Melissa, isn’t quite so sure.

“I don’t know – that’s a big question,” Fumero tells Inverse. “I think that will be a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because it’s a pretty big betrayal. I don’t like to pretend I’m smarter than the writers. I have trust and faith our writers will navigate that more brilliantly than I could.”

What else will happen in M.O.D.O.K. Season 2?

Melissa, meanwhile, has her own story to tell in Season 2. Co-creator Jordan Blum has confirmed that the character is openly bisexual, though Season 1 did not explicitly address that aspect of her character. Fumero tells Inverse she is excited to tell that story, should a Season 2 renewal take place. “I’m loud when it comes to representation in all forms,” she says. “To be originating a Latina character, and one who is bisexual, is huge.”

Fumero has herself seen the impact representation can have on audiences. On the fifth season of her hit network television comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where Fumero stars as dedicated NYPD officer Amy Santiago, the character Rosa Diaz (played by Stephanie Beatriz) came out as bisexual in a widely celebrated episode.

“When we did that storyline on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I saw how much it meant to people,” Fumero says. “Especially to young people. Especially to teenagers. There’s not a lot of bisexual characters in TV and movies. That could be a hard thing for teenagers to understand or wrap their minds around. They don’t have examples to look to. I do hope we get a Season 2 to explore that. I think her being a teenager is valued and needed right now.”

But that’s only if M.O.D.O.K.’s family comes back. Co-creator Jordan Blum believes the future of that storyline – and the question of whether M.O.D.O.K. will ever patch things up with his loved ones – is up to fans. “I think it’s a long road to forgiveness,” Blum tells Inverse. “If they live and come back, we’ll have to see. Tell Hulu you need to see that.”