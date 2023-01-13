Mike Colter would "entertain" the idea of coming back to Luke Cage

Mike Colter burst onto the scene as Marvel’s “Bulletproof Black Man,” Luke Cage. But it wasn’t a bullet that felled the superhero: it was a Netflix cancellation.

Luke Cage was one of the casualties of the doomed Marvel-Netflix deal, which saw Marvel TV attempt to expand its catalog with “streetwise” superheroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and Luke Cage, only to have to dismantle the whole empire (dubbed The Defenders Saga) when Disney introduced Disney+ in 2019.

But despite much of The Defenders Saga disappearing from the collective consciousness in the years since, what shouldn’t be overlooked is how much of an impact those shows had. Daredevil brought bone-crunching violence and brutal hallway fights to Marvel. The Punisher gave us two seasons of Jon Bernthal as a leading man. Luke Cage gave us a bulletproof Black man at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s something that I really cherish,” Colter tells Inverse about playing the role at such a pivotal time in history. “Just a moment in my life and career that I enjoyed, and that gave me a platform. And it’s an interesting role to play.”

Mike Colter as Luke Cage. Netflix

But would he play Cage again? That’s a question plaguing everyone who’s ever played a superhero, but with Daredevil due for a rebirth on Disney+ under the Charlie Cox-led miniseries Daredevil: Born Again, maybe the door isn’t completely closed for Colter to reprise his role.

“There’s always potential,” Colter says, “but at the same time, I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I’m very happy doing film roles. I’m really in a good place.”

Okay, but what if Kevin Feige himself asked him?

“If the opportunity came up, and it presented itself, there’s always room to talk,” Colter says. “But I never have any active thoughts about it... Would I entertain it? Sure. But at the same time, Marvel is the boss, Kevin Feige, those guys have a whole plan. Whatever they do, I’m sure they’re gonna make the right decision, and I’m sure the fans will be happy with it.”

