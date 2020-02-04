Marvel just revealed how the Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision release dates fit into Phase 4

We got our first official look at WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki during the 2020 Super Bowl. Two days later, Disney has revealed fresh release date details about its first two Marvel shows coming to Disney+, and it explains a lot about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will connect in Phase Four.

Here's what you need to know.

At an earnings call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere in August 2020 (slightly earlier than the initial fall launch we were told). WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ in December 2020. This late spot on the calendar makes sense since it was previously moved up from 2021. No word on Loki, but it's expected next year.

What does this mean for the larger MCU? Let's take a look at Marvel's Phase Four timeline.

First, here's what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced back at San Diego Comic Con 2019.

Marvel

Black Widow is still coming in May, and Eternals seems to be on track for November 4. But on the TV side, things have changed a lot. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be out before Eternals (that always seemed to be the plan, but we weren't totally sure). That means it could set up key plot points for that movie ,or at the very least do some relevant world-building.

More interesting is the close connection between Eternals and WandaVision. Considering their extremely close positions on Marvel's schedule, we wouldn't be surprised if the upcoming movie connected directly to the Disney+ show. After all, they're both set to be some of the weirdest releases from Marvel Studios so far.

Additionally, we know that WandaVision will feature the multinational military organization S.W.O.R.D. (basically the space-faring version of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Considering that Eternals is about a group of superheroes created by aliens, this movie could introduce S.W.O.R.D. before WandaVision can debut on Disney+.