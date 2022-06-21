Marvel movie leak reveals a plan to change Avengers: Endgame’s ending

There are two types of Marvel fans: the ones who watch each movie and leave it at that, and the ones who seek out every single deleted scenes, blooper, and extra MCU morsel. If you belong to that first group, this may come as a surprise, but when Iron Man sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame, he got something in return.

In a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame, we see Tony Stark visit the same mysterious void that Thanos did after his original Snap. There, Tony speaks to his daughter, Morgan, but she’s an adult now played by Katherine Langford. Of course, this was cut from the actual movie, so officially, it didn’t happen. Or did it?

A new report from ScreenGeek claims Marvel Studios is actively talking to Katherine Langford about an upcoming project. According to the story — which you should definitely take with a grain of salt — the details of this project are unclear. It could be a movie or a show. Langford could be playing adult Morgan but she could also be playing an entirely different character.

Let’s assume she’s returning to the same role — and let’s also assume this unfounded report about an early-stage contract negotiation comes to fruition. In that case, what does this mean for Avengers: Endgame?

Katherine Langford and Chris Evans at the premiere of Knives Out. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In short, it means Marvel could be canonizing that deleted scene. If that’s the case, then the end of Avengers: Endgame isn’t quite as sad as you might think. Yes, Tony Stark is still dead, but he also got to see his daughter grow up, which was the main reason he didn’t want to re-join the Avengers and take on Thanos in the first place.

As for Marvel’s future, it could be interesting to see what Tony Stark’s daughter might do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will she take on the mantle of Iron Man? Does she remember meeting her dad in the Infinity Stone void? There are plenty of questions left to answer, but first, we need actual confirmation that Langford is joining the MCU in the first place. Until then, all we can do is wonder — and rewatch her deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame.