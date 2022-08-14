Huge Marvel leak reveals 4 of the MCU’s secret upcoming movies

Right now, there are seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films set to be released between 2024 and 2026 that haven’t been officially confirmed. While Marvel was quick to announce titles like The Thunderbolts, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars during its San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, the studio held off on revealing many of the other films that are coming over the next few years.

Marvel fans have therefore been busy speculating about what the studio’s secret titles might turn out to be. Now, one new Reddit leak may reveal four of the studio’s seven mysterious MCU films.

Harry Styles as Eros in Eternals. Will we be seeing more of him? Marvel Studios

The Leak — In a recent post, the moderators of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit claimed “one trusted source” told them that four of Marvel’s open release slots will be filled by Deadpool 3, Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, and the studio’s long-rumored World War Hulk adaptation. The mods also claimed the source guessed that Marvel’s remaining three films will be Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, and Black Panther 3.

As always, take these claims with an entire salt lick for now. Marvel has yet to officially announce any of those projects, so their rumored inclusion in the studio’s release schedule should be viewed skeptically. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of the rumored sequels end up being included in Phases 5 through 7 of the MCU.

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another character we may see again in a few years. Marvel Studios

A Slate of Sequels — Assuming this leak’s claims are correct, the films released through Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU may end up being primarily sequels. That’ll be especially true if, as this leaker guesses, Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, and Black Panther 3 are part of Marvel’s release schedule too.

Depending on how you feel about the current state of the MCU, that could be either very good or very bad.

Beyond the parade of sequels, this leak suggests that two of the MCU’s most frequently discussed yet still unannounced projects remain in development. Marvel’s World War Hulk adaptation has long been rumored to be in the works, although a recent update threw its potential release into question. Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt recently claimed that Eternals 2 has already been greenlit by Marvel, and this leak supports his claim.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, possibly before going to war. Marvel Studios