Part of the joy of The Mandalorian is in the mystery. Mando's name and face may have been revealed in Season 1, but that doesn't make his anonymity and use of mask any less affecting. He's the archetypal mysterious stranger wandering in and out of towns, helping people along his own personal quest. However, one of the most mysterious parts of Mando's character may be a character we've already seen — in The Mandalorian and in The Clone Wars.

The theory — Redditor Golbolco recently revived an old theory on the identity of one of the most mysterious characters in The Mandalorian, The Armorer. There's long been speculation she could in fact be a character we've seen before in The Clone Wars, but Season 2 just provides more evidence.

The theory suggests the Armorer is actually Rook Kast , a Mandalorian super commando. Rook was a member of the Death Watch and an avid follower of Darth Maul, springing him from capture as leader of the Shadow Collective. As a member of the Death Watch, she participated in the Siege of Mandalore, taking over the planet despite Ahsoka Tano's best efforts.

The evidence for the Armorer being Rook Kast before Season 2 mainly hinged on her costume design. Her helmet included metal spikes, reminiscent of Maul's Dathomirian Zadak horns. It was thought she was one of the Mandalorians who remained loyal to Maul after his death and throughout the decades since the Siege, so a Death Watch member would be the logical choice for the Armorer's true identity.

The Armorer as seen in 'The Mandalorian' Season 1. Lucasfilm

However, The Mandalorian Season 2 brought even more evidence for this theory, even though the Armorer has yet to make an appearance this season. Bo-Katan Kryze revealed Mando is actually a member of the Children of the Watch, a "zealous cult that broke away from Mandalorian society" to restore the ancient Way of the Mandalore.

Why this matters — Establishing Mando is part of a cult completely changes the way we look at the Armorer. Instead of being a sage figure who offers Mando counsel and reminds him of their principles, she is a middle manager of a dying cult. Retroactively, the Armorer being Rook Kast sheds light not only on the Children of the Watch but on Mando's upbringing.

Supercommandos Gar Saxon and Rook Kast in 'The Clone Wars.' Lucasfilm

If the Armorer is Rook Kast, the name drop wouldn't be as big of a Clone Wars name reveal as Ahsoka Tano or even Bo-Katan, but it would provide a firm link between the Children of the Watch and the Death Watch. Aside from the fact they include "Watch" in their names, we still don't actually know how these two factions are connected.

The Inverse Analysis — If Rook Kast is introduced into The Mandalorian, Mando won't just be a member of an uber-conservative Mandalorian cult, he'll officially be a devoted member of what remains of the Death Watch. Maul may not make an appearance in The Mandalorian, but his legacy — and maybe a cult praising him as a charismatic leader — remains.