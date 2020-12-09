The world of The Mandalorian was irreparably changed in just 30 minutes. In one of the shortest episodes of the entire series, Mando was reunited with old enemy Fennec Shand, introduced to iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, and tragically separated from Grogu. In between all those huge events, Fett finally suited back up into his old armor, and an off-hand line by the infamous bounty hunter seems to reveal even more ties to The Mandalorian's biggest influence.

The magnificent Mandalorian — In one of the last scenes of the show, Boba uses his tracker to lock onto one of the Empire's escaping stormtrooper transport ships, hitting it with one of his missiles. It falls from the sky, taking the other one with it. Mando looks on, praising Boba for the nice shot. Boba monotonously responds "I was aiming for the other one."

It's a remarkably funny moment, but it wasn't original to The Mandalorian. As redditor boringdystopianslave notes, the line is actually a reference to the classic western The Magnificent Seven. In the 1960 film, it's delivered when a sharpshooter named Britt expertly picks off a bandit atop a horse from a great distance.

The iconic line in 'The Magnificent Seven.' United Artists

The Mandalorian has always taken its cues from the western genre. Jon Favreau initially pitched the main character to composer Ludwig Goransson as "a lonesome rider and a samurai." No movie better encompasses these two genres than The Magnificent Seven, a classic western based on one of the most famous samurai movies ever, The Seven Samurai.

The line's inclusion in this episode is especially peculiar because it's the first episode in the Mandalorian Season 2 without a firm genre influence. Every single episode of the season so far has served as a love letter to one cinematic genre or another, whether it's westerns in the season premiere or pirates in Chapter 11.

Cobb Vanth's introduction as a Tatooine marshal was a direct western homage. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — This Easter egg may be more than just a fun reference for cowboy fans. With Mando being joined by Fennec Shand and Boba Fett and then recruiting Cara Dune with intentions to spring Migs Mayfield, it could mean we may see a Magnificent Seven take on Moff Gideon at the end of the season.

That only gets us to five heroes, but two other characters definitely owe Mando a favor and would be welcome additions to the team — Bo-Katan Kryze and Cobb Vanth. With all these people on board, the Mandalorian Seven would mirror the Magnificent Seven, complete with a leader, a sharp-shooter, a veteran, a drifter, an opportunist, and a newbie looking to prove himself.

Knowing Jon Favreau's writing style, this absolutely could just be a one-off wink to the genre that introduced so many of The Mandalorian's building blocks, but it also could be a tease as to what's coming up in the last two episodes of Season 2. Boba Fett's one-liner came towards the end of the episode, so it would be the perfect time to foreshadow what's coming next.