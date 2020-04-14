'Mandalorian' leak claims "dead" villain will return to hunt Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian Season 2 already wrapped filming and looks on track to be released in October, so rumors are flying about what possibly could happen to Mando and his precious Baby Yoda cargo. Changes to The Mandalorian cast are still very much a secret — with some exceptions — but one possible leak may reveal the return of a character thought by many to be long dead.

Ming-Na Wen portrayed Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary, in Episode 5 of The Mandalorian. Facing extensive ship repairs, Mando pairs up with new bounty hunter Toro Calican to hunt her down. Fennec tried to convince Toro to free her, ensuring Mando is worth much more, but Toro shoots her with a blaster at point-blank regardless. She's left for dead, but that may not be the end of her story. At the very end of the episode, a caped figure approaches Fennec's body.

At the time, we speculated that the caped figure was almost certainly Moff Gideon. We also wondered if Fennec was really dead.

Fennec Shand and the mystery figure Lucasfilm

According to ThatHashtagShow, Ming-Na Wen will be returning as Fennec in Mandalorian Season 2. It's just a rumor for now, but it makes sense. Wen's history in Disney properties is extensive, and a one-episode stint would be a waste of her talents.

The question remains: who is her caped savior? There are lots of theories, ranging from Mando himself to a resurrected Boba Fett, but the most plausible one sets up an epic possibility for next season: Moff Gideon.

Moff Gideon, the Big Bad of The Mandalorian thus far, could be assembling an alliance of all the enemies Mando made. An assassin like Fennec would provide backup to the Imperial leader. You know, in case his darksaber isn't enough to take out Mando and whatever allies he encounters in the new season.

Shand's supposed "death" LucasFilm

Gideon may need Shand's help, considering Mando left with Baby Yoda at the end of Mandalorian Season 1 in search of Jedi who could help explain the Force. With Rosario Dawson all-but-confirmed to play a live-action Ahsoka Tano, the inclusion of someone with the same sort of training as the Mandalorian would even the playing field more or less.

Only one question remains: How did Shand survive? A few were skeptical of her death from the beginning and noted not only was she wearing armor, but that blaster shots do not necessarily kill, they can merely injure or stun.

Knowing that Toro was going to trap Mando by holding Baby Yoda hostage, it's plausible he would want to only render Fennec unconscious in order to come back for her later. That plan obviously didn't work out as he was killed by Mando soon after, but it could provide an easy return for the notorious bounty hunter to get her revenge.