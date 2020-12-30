Mandalorian Season 3 theory: 1 unlikely character connects 5 Star Wars shows

Star Wars is poised to become an interconnected television universe in 2021. The Mandalorian kicked off the hottest interconnected group of TV shows since the Arrowverse, but it's still unclear how upcoming shows like Andor or even Rangers of the New Republic will connect to The Mandalorian Season 3.

While we eagerly await more official intel from Lucasfilm, one particularly compelling fan theory draws a persuasive link between five Star Wars shows. The lynchpin of it all? Dave Filoni, the mastermind of Star Wars TV, and it all revolves around his brief role on The Mandalorian as a New Republic traffic cop. Confused? Let's dive in.

The theory — In a recent post, redditor u/Golbolco suggests Filoni's cameo appearance in The Mandalorian Chapter 10 could be connected to a popular minor character from The Clone Wars and Rebels. In Chapter 10, "The Passenger," Filoni played Trapper Wolf, one of two New Republic pilots who stumble across Mando in need of some help fending off an ice spider — after inadvertently forcing the Razor Crest to crashland on a spider-infested ice planet.

While Wolf may have left the talking to his partner Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), his inclusion in The Mandalorian quickly sparked speculation about his character. The theory posits Wolf is actually the son of Wolffe , the clone trooper who appeared throughout The Clone Wars and returned for Rebels as one of a small group of reformed clones who rejected Order 66.

Wolffe in Star Wars: Rebels Lucasfilm

Why it matters — This theory asserts that the upcoming series Rangers of the New Republic could include the son of a clone trooper, tying the show directly to The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and Rebels. Still, even though Trapper Wolf is one of only a handful of New Republic pilots we've seen recently, it's unlikely he'll become a major part of Rangers. After all, he's Dave Filoni — he's got more important things to do like writing Ahsoka and co-showrunning The Mandalorian Season 3

That doesn't totally rule out the Wolf-Wolffe connection, though. Despite rumors to the contrary, clones can in fact have biological children, as confirmed in the canon YA novel Force Collector. However, Wolffe having a son about Trapper's age would mean he would already be a father by the time he made his appearance in Rebels — unless the clone age-regression trait is somehow genetic.

Also, if this is true then it technically means that Filoni's character and Boba Fett are... brothers?

Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian Chapter 10 Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — The most obvious knock against this theory is just one of pragmatics: Trapper Wolf is white. Clone troopers are not.

At a time where white-washing is prevalent in science-fiction, casting a white non-actor where an actor of color would be more suitable for the job would be a controversial choice. If the adult son of a clone is going to be incorporated into Rangers, it might be worth bringing in Daniel Logan, the actor who played young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones.

This theory may be way out of left field, but it's not entirely impossible. Filoni is a big-time "Wolf Guy," and probably wouldn't pass up the opportunity to connect these two characters. Perhaps Trapper Wolf is the adopted "foundling" son of Wolffe, or looked up to him as a mentor and adopted a version of his name.

At the very least, a Wolf-Wolffe link would mean one very important thing: Even more roles in The Mandalorian interconnected universe for Temuera Morrison. (And if you're keeping track at home, those five shows were Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Rangers of the New Republic.)