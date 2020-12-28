Mandalorian Season 3 predictions: Boba Fett sets up a shocking Jedi fight

Somehow, Boba Fett returned. After Luke Skywalker's epic entrance in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, there was probably a pretty awkward moment when Boba Fett came back to pick-up Fennec Shand. Before Boba and Fennec jumped back into hyperspace to meet their appointment with destiny — The Book of Boba Fett post-credits scene — we can easily imagine a very tense conversation between Mando and Fett about the identity of the Jedi who has now become fulltime guardian of Baby Yoda.

But as Star Wars fans make hilarious memes about Luke and Boba Fett exchanging shocked glances as they pass each other in hyperspace, the bigger question is a little bit more urgent: Will Boba Fett tell Mando to seek out Luke Skywalker and take back Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Here's why Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker's near-miss Mandalorian Season 2 is more than must a meme-able moment. It might actually set-up a huge conflict for Din Djarin's future.

Did Luke Skywalker know Boba Fett was alive?

As several fans have pointed out, if Luke and Boba passed each other in hyperspace — either before or after Luke's rescue — each may have been shocked to see the other.

Luke may not have known Boba Fett was alive after the battle at the Sarlaac Pit in Return of the Jedi. More to the point, Luke may not have cared. For Master Skywalker, Fett was a hired gun of Jabba the Hutt, which means he was collateral damage of Luke's rescue of Han Solo. From Luke's point-of-view, he gave Jabba and all Jabba's goons, a chance, and when they chose poorly, Luke rekt them all and took Han and his buddies back.

Luke thinking about Boba Fett being alive would be like Luke thinking about any of the random Death Star officers being alive in escape pods after A New Hope. When asked, he'd probably shrug his shoulders.

Boba Fett's history with the Jedi is a little dicey. Lucasfilm

Is Boba Fett still mad at the Jedi?

Boba Fett certainly knows more about Luke than Luke knows about Boba. Yes, recent in-canon Marvel comics had Luke and Fett meet on Tatooine before the events of The Empire Strikes Back, but Boba still has the upper-hand when it comes to background info.

His father Jango fought Obi-Wan Kenobi and was killed by Mace Windu (who was later "killed" by Luke's father). In the 9ABY timeframe of The Mandalorian, Luke's knowledge of recent-ish history is spottier than Fett's, mostly because he wasn't even born until after the Clone Wars were over. Boba Fett, on the other hand, has intimate knowledge of the Jedi of the Old Republic, because again, a Jedi straight-up beheaded his father, in front of him. Luke was also indirectly responsible for Boba Fett getting bonked into the Sarlaac Pit, which means both he and his father were screwed-over by people with lightsabers.

So does Boba Fett still hate the Jedi, and by extension, Luke Skywalker? That's actually a little unclear. The Mandalorian Season 2 has smartly flipped our perception of Boba Fett, rendering his viewpoints more apolitical than we'd previously assumed. In theory, Fett's allegiance to Jabba the Hutt was connected to money, and nothing else. The Mando Season 2 post-credits scene seems to heavily imply Boba Fett is fine with taking over Jabba's old crime syndicate by murdering Jabba's right-hand-man, Bib Fortuna. Fett didn't go back to Tatooine and ask Bib for a new job, he just walked in and took over. This is a straight-up Luke Skywalker move. So, it's conceivable that Fett is fine with Luke now because you know, even in the faraway galaxy, game recognizes game.

Let me tell you about the Jedi... Lucasfilm

Boba Fett could influence Mandalorian Season 3

Then again, even if Boba Fett doesn't have any specific problem with Luke Skywalker the Jedi did kill his dad. The existence of the Jedi at all created a galaxy that has been much worse for Fett than it could have been. Sure, paradoxically, he wouldn't even exist as a clone of Jango had the Jedi never existed, but we're splitting genetically-engineered hairs. Jango Fett saw himself as a "simple man" just trying to do what was right for his family. Boba Fett sees himself the same way. And the Jedi are just one power structure that messes with that stability.

Fett may not be a "real" Mandalorian, but he's similar to Din Djarin insofar as they're both loners with their own idea about how to do things. Both were lost children who had to figure out how to make their own way in the galaxy, which led to bounty hunting. Mando may not see Fett as a father figure, but he might think of him as a cool long-lost uncle. They worked well together and they (probably) trust each other. If Fett says something like, "Hey, I don't know about those Jedi. You may want to go check on the kid," Mando might listen.

If The Mandalorian wants to do something really interesting in Season 3, a showdown between Boba Fett, Mando, and Luke Skywalker could be in our future. Like a battle between famous monsters, a grudge-match pitting Luke Skywalker against Mando would be tense. Because honestly, who do you even root for?