Mandalorian Season 3 could fix a massive Star Wars plot hole

The biggest mysteries of The Mandalorian could be solved by one character.

A handful of secrets have essentially propelled the entire story of The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2. Now that Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) has been taken away by Luke Skywalker, can Mando and the rest of the gang finally get some answers about what the hell has been going on for the past two years?

The answer might be staring us right in the face. In the finale episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, Mando and Bo-Katan stopped short of killing Moff Gideon. If Season 3 brings the character back, there's a very quick way to patch up all those pesky Mando plot holes.

Major spoilers ahead for Mandalorian Season 1 and 2.

Moff Gideon knows everything. (Or at least more than Mando!) Lucasfilm

Is Moff Gideon the key to Mandalorian Season 3?

Moff Gideon is one of the only characters in The Mandalorian who seems to know everything the remnants of the Empire are plotting.

In Season 1, Gideon taunts Mando about the child, saying, "You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not."

This is true. At the time, Din Djarin did not have a clear picture of the Child's backstory, and even by the end of Season 2, he still doesn't. Presumably, the only two living characters that know more about Grogu's background are Ahsoka Tano and Moff Gideon. And Ahsoka already told Mando everything she was able to get out of Grogu in "Chapter 13: The Jedi."

Basically, this means Moff Gideon knows much more about Grogu than perhaps any other character in The Mandalorian.

You may ask yourself...how did I get here? Lucasfilm

Gideon confessions could create helpful flashbacks

Assuming Cara Dune or Mando gets Moff Gideon to spill the space beans, we may finally have some answers to The Mandalorian's biggest questions. Sure, Moff Gideon admits to Mando that he only wanted Baby Yoda "for his blood," but we don't know why. Further, we still don't really have a good idea of how Baby Yoda got from being watched over by the Client (Werner Herzog) to suddenly being in that random bunker on Nevarro. This detail is doubly weird when you consider that this fact means that Baby Yoda's location changed significantly before the events of the series even got going.

Who stole Baby Yoda from the Client before Chapter 1 of The Mandalorian? Why was the Client involved at first and not Moff Gideon directly? Were they just trying to extract a bunch of midichlorians to somehow bring Palpatine back? Gideon likely has those answers.

This guy was the KING of flashbacks. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian has already used flashbacks for major plot points

In Season 1, The Mandalorian relied on flashbacks to explain the childhood backstory of Din Djarin and the rehabilitation of IG-88. Kuill tells the entire tale of how he fixed IG-88 and turned that droid into a servant/nursemaid droid. Like much of the visual info in The Mandalorian, this sequence also uses a montage, which, in case you haven't noticed, is something Mando does A LOT of.

The point is, The Mandalorian has a proven track record of using montages combined with flashbacks to fit all of the Star Wars puzzle pieces together. And, when it comes to Season 3 — because there are still so many outstanding questions about Gideon and Baby Yoda — it seems like answers via flashback might be the only way to make sense of this show.

Plus, imagining Giancarlo Esposito narrating an entire episode of The Mandalorian sounds amazing, doesn't it? The chapter title could just be: "The Moff Has Spoken." Let's all hope for Moff Gideon's storytime to become a reality. It would mean more to us than he can ever know.