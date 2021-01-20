Grogu might love his adopted Mandalorian father, but there's no denying that Din Djarin can be tough to get along with. In fact, most Mandalorians, from the surly Armorer in Season 1 to Bo-Katan in Season 2, are a pretty ornery bunch. With The Mandalorian Season 3 set to explore the people of planet Mandalore even further, things are about to get tense, and a hilarious new Mando meme reveals exactly what our friend Din is in for.

A Mandalorian meme, explained

The 12th episode of The Simpsons Season 15 isn't a particularly memorable one. "Milhouse Doesn't Live Here Anymore" is a lesser episode that premiered long after the beloved series had peaked, but it did give us one utterly perfect meme. In a plotline that explores the brother-sister dynamic between Bart and Lisa, one scene features Principal Skinner, Professor Krabappel, and Groundskeeper Willie discussing the situation.

While arguing that Bart and Lisa won't remain allies for long, Willie delivers this gem:

"It won't last. Brothers and sisters are natural enemies. Like Englishmen and Scots! Or Welshmen and Scots! Or Japanese and Scots! Or Scots and other Scots! Damn Scots! They ruined Scotland!"

Why are we talking about The Simpsons? Because, as a Star Wars meme recently shared on Reddit points out, the Mandalorians and the Scots have a lot in common (at least according to Willie.)

In case you can't read the text in the image above, here it is again:

Jedi and Mandalorians are natural enemies. Like Sith and Mandalorians. Or the Republic and Mandalorians. or the Empire and Mandalorians. Or Mandalorians and other Mandalorians. Damn Mandalorians! They ruined Mandalore!

What Willie reveals about The Mandalorian Season 3

Mando/Willie makes a pretty good point. Throughout the entire Star Wars saga, the Mandalorian people seem to constantly be at war with someone, whether that's themselves or an external enemy. Even when Mandalore becomes a peaceful and neutral planet, it still struggles with civil war while relations with the Republic are frosty at best.

As for Mandalore itself, it may already be ruined. As alluded to in The Mandalorian Season 2, the planet was apparently turned to glass during a conflict with the Empire. In other words, Emperor Palpatine bombed the planet to oblivion, which was actually one of his favorite military tactics until the invention of the Death Star.

Going into Mandalorian Season 3, Din Djarin is presumably the king of his people after winning the Darksaber in combat. He'll need to find a way to unite the remaining Mandalorians (even without a livable home planet). But as this Simpsons meme makes clear, getting his fellow Mandos to set aside their differences may be as difficult as convincing the Jedi and Sith to become BFFs.