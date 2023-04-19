The Darksaber reached its sad, anticlimactic end in the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. In Bo-Katan’s fight with Moff Gideon, it was somehow overpowered, cast aside, and apparently destroyed. This is a weapon that’s been a huge part of The Mandalorian since the Season 1 finale, and has a storied history throughout Rebels. Seeing it broken and dead was probably the episode’s most heartbreaking loss, but could all the damage be undone in Ahsoka? One key character could change its fate.

Longtime Clone Wars fans may have recognized Huyang, an ancient droid who traditionally helped Jedi younglings create their lightsabers in a ritual known as the Gathering, in the Ahsoka trailer. His appearance suggests there will be lightsaber hijinks afoot, but it could also mean the return of the Darksaber. If anyone is equipped to repair the Darksaber, it’s definitely him, and there are plenty of ways for it to end up in his crafty robot hands.

Huyang in the Ahsoka trailer. Lucasfilm

While it doesn’t look like the remains of the Darksaber made it out of the Imperial base, anything is possible in the Star Wars universe, especially when it comes to lightsabers. When Luke lost his saber in a fight against Darth Vader, it somehow ended up with Maz Kanata decades later. This was vaguely explained in a later comic, so it’s clear the “how” of lightsaber ownership doesn’t really matter. If the story necessitates it, a saber can get anywhere.

However, don’t expect this to be a major part of Ahsoka. While the Darksaber is essential to Bo-Katan’s story, it doesn’t really affect Ahsoka herself that much, especially when it comes to her hunt for Ezra. Maybe Sabine will mention it, but it’s not likely to be a key plot point.

The Darksaber is more likely to come into play in an epilogue or post-credits scene as a lead-in to The Mandalorian Season 4 or Skeleton Crew. One show leading into another has become a familiar sight for Star Wars fans, and the Darksaber’s return would make for a decent “show, don’t tell” post-credits scene akin to Thor’s Hammer revealed in the sand at the end of Iron Man 2. We’ll have to wait and see, but don’t count the legendary blade out just yet.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ in August 2023.