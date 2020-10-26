The Mandalorian Season 2 is a few days away from its premiere on Disney+. Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger that left fans itching to find out more about Moff Gideon’s acquisition of the mysterious Darksaber and Baby Yoda’s origins (among other things). After a year-long wait, The Mandalorian is all set to debut its sophomore season and there’s plenty to look forward to — including the return of working parent Din Djarin and the arrival of several new characters.

With the series drawing closer, here’s everything you need to know about the series’ Season 2 premiere date and the Disney+ release schedule, so you can begin streaming as soon as possible.

What is The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 1 release date?

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 will be released on Friday, October 30 on Disney+. Depending on where you live, of course, The Mandalorian may begin streaming a bit earlier.

Baby Yoda is back and ready for a close-up. Disney/Lucasfilm

What is The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 release time on Disney+?

Last year, Disney+ released The Mandalorian’s Season 1 premiere around 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, November 12. Season 2 is likely to follow the same pattern, with the first episode hitting the platform at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30.

What's more, a leak (via Reddit) indicates the first episode's runtime is 52 minutes. If true, that's about 13 minutes longer than Season 1's premiere episode.

It’s always possible that Disney+ will drop Season 2 episode 1 a bit early to hype fans up. After all, they have been patiently waiting a year for new content. Either way, the Season 2 premiere will be available for all to watch this Friday.

What’s the Disney+ release schedule for The Mandalorian Season 2?

Unlike Netflix’s binge programming model, Disney+ will be releasing The Mandalorian on a weekly basis. After Season 2’s first episode drops on October 30, the remaining seven episodes will be released every Friday thereafter. The Season 2 finale is scheduled to air on Friday, December 18.

Moff Gideo has the Darksaber, but how? Disney/Lucasfilm

Where can I watch Season 2 of The Mandalorian?

The series is a Disney+ exclusive show, which means that only paid subscribers are able to watch Season 1 and Season 2’s upcoming episodes as soon as they’re released.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2?

Yes, there is! In fact, there have actually been two trailers released in anticipation for Season 2. The first sneak peek included footage of Sasha Banks’ mysterious role, mention of “enemy sorcerers” (aka, the Jedi), and plenty of action sequences.

Meanwhile, the second trailer offered a one-minute special look at the series — how dedicated Din Djarin is to protecting Baby Yoda and finding other Mandalorians. Admittedly, the footage doesn’t reveal too much about the story beyond what we already know, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for clues. Luckily, the wait is almost over.