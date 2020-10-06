It's no understatement to say the breakout star of The Mandalorian Season 1 was the animatronic 50-something Force user credited as The Child, and known to all as Baby Yoda. However, there's a chance Baby Yoda may not be a member of Yoda's unnamed species, and may not even be a baby. The fan theory seems far-fetched at first, but there's a surprising amount of evidence for it.

Redditor Xtroyer123 suggest Baby Yoda is a deception, but not an intentional one. Fans of the prequels will remember the epic assassin chase scene in the first act of Attack of the Clones, where young Anakin and Obi-Wan chase after Zam Wessell. As they chase down the attacker, Anakin tells Obi-Wan "I think he's a she, and I think she's a changeling!"

Sure enough, the assassin is proven to be a changeling when caught, reverting back to her original Clawdite form. Could Baby Yoda be one of these changelings?

Zam Wessell's true Clawdite form revealed after her death.

The theory suggests Baby Yoda is a Force-sensitive changeling, but isn't aware of it at all. The changeling attempted to imitate a Yoda-like creature, but suffered some sort of brain damage, changing the appearance of their new form into an infant. In Baby Yoda's case, this infant is 50 years old, but is an infant all the same.

With Dave Filoni at the helm ofThe Mandalorian, a changeling appearance isn't completely impossible. A changeling impersonated Jocasta Nu to help Cad Bane get into the Jedi Temple in The Clone Wars, and considering how a (long abandoned) Jedi Temple may play into Season 2, perhaps the writing will take other aspects from that arc as well.

Clawdite Cato Parasitti in disguise as Jocasta Nu in 'The Clone Wars' Lucasfilm

Yes, it's a bit preposterous, but it's definitely not out of the question. Baby Yoda hasn't been doing much so far other than provide adorable balance to the gritty action surrounding him. A reveal that he's actually a skilled shape-shifter stuck in his form like an Animorph would be a shocking twist on par with "No, I am your father."

Maybe Baby Yoda isn't a secret changeling, but has a secret identity that may not be as friendly as those kind eyes let on. Whether it's an evil amnesiac changeling or perhaps some Sith tendencies, we're mere weeks from learning the truth — or at least getting more hints.