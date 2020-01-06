Baby Yoda has stolen the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere, but it’s possible there’s something sinister lurking beneath that cute visage. Sure, the mere thought of Baby Yoda being anything but good and wholesome is truly shocking. Season 1 of The Mandalorian didn’t seem to hint at anything nefarious about the adorable creature, but a fascinating new theory predicts a shocking Baby Yoda twist and suggests its turn to evil may have already been foretold.

The gist of the theory lies in the canonical Star Wars novel Master and Apprentice. It takes place before The Phantom Menace and follows the adventures of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expanding upon the prophecy of the Chosen One.

That’s right, it’s the same one that hinted Anakin Skywalker would bring balance to the Force. In short, a previously missing part of the prophecy foretold a danger that could consume the galaxy.

Here’s what it said:

“The danger of the past is not past, but sleeps in an egg. When the egg cracks, it will threaten the galaxy entire.”

Reddit user Tonyage27 argues that Baby Yoda is the one who sleeps in the egg. Why? Well, the theorist doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the Master and Apprentice novel was released in the same year as The Mandalorian. After all, Anakin and Baby Yoda were born right around the same time, and another theory suggests that The Child was created by the Force to counteract Anakin’s unnatural birth. Within the scope of the this theory, Baby Yoda’s existence starts to make more sense.

Is Baby Yoda destined for evil? Disney+

After all, if Anakin is the Chosen One and Baby Yoda is the creature sleeping inside the egg, then the prophecy itself is two halves of a whole. That’s in keeping with a lot of established Star Wars lore. But there’s still a ton we don’t know about Baby Yoda’s origins and history. There has to be a reason someone wants The Child dead, right? The prophecy might provide the answer as to why.

Prior to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, another fan theory speculated that the egg cracking open was a reference to Emperor Palpatine’s return at the tail-end of the sequel trilogy. But now that he’s been defeated, the prophecy remains unfulfilled.

Enter Baby Yoda, first introduced coming out of an egg-like pod, seemingly awakening from his slumber. (Also, for all we know, Yoda’s species are born as eggs).

We don’t know yet whether Baby Yoda will turn out to be evil, but The Mandalorian Season 2 sure has a lot of explaining to do. And after he almost Force choked Cara Dune to death in Season 1, we wouldn’t put anything past this disarmingly cute little creature.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 premieres in Fall 2020.