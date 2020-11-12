The best part of Star Wars is the villains. Darth Vader. Emperor Palpatine. Maul. There's a reason fans obsess over those red lightsabers and black robes. Without the Sith, Star Wars would be pretty boring, and that's exactly what's happening in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Season 1 started strong, with none other than Werner Herzog filling in as the show's primary villain while Carl Weathers acted as sort of frenemy antagonist to Din Djarin. However, the real villain didn't show up until the end of The Mandalorian's first season, when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) arrived on the scene brandishing a glowing black lightsaber. Sadly, two episodes into The Mandalorian Season 2, we haven't seen Gideon, the darksaber, or any other remnants of the Empire, but a new leak is giving us hope.

Warning! Possible spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

Earlier this week, io9 spotted a possible spoiler in a new collection of Mandalorian-themed trading cards from Topps, a company that works directly with Lucasfilm on its products. That means we could very likely see something like this on the show: a big Imperial ship.

Based on the gap in the front and the layout of the engins, this looks like an Arquitens class ship. These ships were used primarily during the Clone Wars, but carried over into the age of the Empire. They're nowhere near as big as Star Wars' iconic Star Destroyers, but they're still big enough to carry loads of soldiers, weapons, and other vehicles.

According to Wookiepedia (the home of all Star Wars knowledge), an Arquitens class ship can carry 100 passengers. It also comes with missiles, a laser canon, three TIE starfighters (possibly down to two after Gideon's crash landing in the Season 1 finale), two shuttles, and multiple landspeeders.

In other words: if Moff Gideon is commanding this ship, Mando and Baby Yoda are in some serious trouble.

But bad news from Din Djarin is good news for us. We know Moff Gideon will show up in The Mandalorian Season 2 eventually, and based on the trailer there will be plenty of Stormtroopers too. But this is the first indication that Gideon has this big of an army behind him, and that could make him one of the most interesting Star Wars villains in years.

Moff Gideon and his massive Imperial ship can't come soon enough.