Here's exactly when you can watch Mandalorian Season 2 episode 7 on Disney+

Mission: Save Grogu! The Mandalorian recently ventured to the ancient Jedi temple on Tython, where Grogu sent out a call to alert Force users of his presence. While Din Djarin struck up an unexpected allyship with Boba Fett, things didn’t end very well for the beloved green creature.

The Mandalorian’s next chapter — episode seven of Season 2 — is expected to pick up where “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” left off. Here’s everything we know so far about the episode, including its release date and time.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

Mando is joined by Boba Fett and Fennec on his next adventure. Lucasfilm

What is the release date of Season 2 episode 7 of The Mandalorian?

The seventh episode of the season will premiere on Friday, December 11 on Disney+ . It’ll be the last episode before the Season 2 finale, so expect the overarching plot to kick into high gear.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 7?

The penultimate chapter of Season 2 will go live at 3:01 a.m. ET on December 11 . The timing may differ depending on which time zone you live in, but whether or not you’re able to stay up late (or wake up early), Chapter 15 of The Mandalorian will be available to watch on Disney+ this Friday.

Who wrote and directed Season 2 episode 7 of The Mandalorian?

Back in October, /Film revealed that Rick Famuyiwa wrote Season 2’s Chapter 15. He is no stranger to The Mandalorian, having co-written “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” with Christopher Yost while also directing two episodes of Season 1. However, Famuyiwa will be taking solo writing credit this time around.

As for who’s directing, we can surmise that Famuyiwa will also direct the episode he wrote, similar to how Dave Filoni wrote and directed the arrival of Ahsoka Tano in Chapter 13.

Moff Gideon has kidnapped Grogu. Send help! Lucasfilm

What is the title of The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 7?

Your guess is as good as ours. The title of the next episode is a complete mystery at this point and there aren’t even any leaks suggesting what it could be. “Chapter 15: Prison Break,” maybe? We’ll find out soon enough.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 7?

During the events of “The Tragedy,” Moff Gideon dispatched his creepy dark troopers to retrieve Grogu. Unfortunately, they successfully kidnapped him and the final scene of the episode sees poor Grogu suffering at the hands of Gideon’s torture tactics. Back on Tython, Din Djarin is upset that Grogu has been taken (and the Razor Crest completely destroyed). He’s willing to do whatever it takes to rescue Grogue and fully intends to do it alone. However, Mando isn’t alone at all — Boba Fett and Fennec volunteer to assist the bounty hunter in his mission.

While the plot details for Chapter 15 are elusive, fans should expect The Mandalorian’s next episode to follow in the wake of Grogu’s kidnapping. In addition to Boba Fett and Fennec, Cara Dune is likely to join Mando in getting Grogu back. It’s possible that Bo-Katan Kryze and her warriors will also join him. Their help in rescuing Grogu will also put them in direct contact with Gideon and we know that Bo-Katan’s personal mission is to find him and retrieve the Darksaber he stole.

It’s probably unlikely that Mando will find Gideon so quickly. The villain has an arsenal and a plethora of dark troopers at his disposal. Mando and company have their work cut out for them and it’s sure to be an intense episode. Let the battle begin.