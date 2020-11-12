Here's exactly when you can watch Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 on Disney+

After tangling with spiders, Mando and Baby Yoda will set sail in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 (aka, Chapter 11). At least, that's according to a leaked synopsis for the next episode of the Disney+ show.

Disney and Lucasfilm have been as tight-lipped as Boba Fett about the finer details about The Mandalorian Season 2, but with Episode 3 less than a day away, here's everything you need to know, from the exact release time on Disney+ to what the rumored plot synopsis reveals. Strap in, it's about to get bumpy. In the words of Din Djarin, "Strap yourselves in. I’ve got limited visibility. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride."

We're pretty sure this scene from the 'Mandalorian' Season 2 trailer takes place in Episode 3. Lucasfilm

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 release date?

New episodes of The Mandalorian arrive on Disney+ each Friday, and this week is no exception. If you're looking for a specific date, it's November 13.

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 release time?

Disney+ adds new shows and movies at 3 a.m. Eastern time on the date of their release. That means your options are to stay up late or wake up early.

Why do new episodes of The Mandalorian get released in the middle of the night?

Well, there are two reasons. First, 3 a.m. Eastern is midnight in California where Disney is headquartered, so technically, the company is releasing each new episode as soon as possible. Second, adding new content overnight when fewer people are awake and online likely reduces the chances that Star Wars fans will overload Disney's servers and crash the entire streaming service as soon as each new episode debuts.

Is there a Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 trailer?

Nope. Sadly, Disney hasn't been releasing weekly trailers for The Mandalorian Season 2. However, you can always rewatch the original trailer, which features a scene on a boat that we're pretty sure will happen in Episode 3.

Is there a Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 plot synopsis?

Not officially, but one has leaked. Here's the unofficial synopsis:

“The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.”

It's worth noting that will this plot synopsis isn't confirmed, a similar one that leaked ahead of Episode 2 turned out to be accurate. This also lines up with the plot of Episode 2, which focused on Mando's attempts to bring a Frog Lady and her eggs to a hospitable planet, which will obviously have a lot of water because she's a frog.

As for the second part of this synopsis, "unexpected allies" being plural suggests multiple characters, which could mean Sasha Banks' mystery role along with Ahsoka Tano's debut. Then again, it could also mean the return of Mando's Season 1 allies Greef Karga and Cara Dune, who were also featured in the Season 2 trailer.

Cara Dune and Greek Karga in the Season 2 trailer. Lucasfilm

Is there a Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 title?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the episode's title is "The Bounty." However, a leaked title for Episode 2 turned out to be wrong. "The Bounty" also feels pretty generic, so we wouldn't read to much into that for now.