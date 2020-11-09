Wherefore art thou Ahsoka Tano? The Mandalorian is already two episodes into Season 2, and there's still no sign of the beloved ex-Jedi. Rosario Dawson is all-but-confirmed to be playing Ahsoka, which would officially bring the animated character into the world of live-action. While fans patiently wait to find out how she’ll fit into the Season 2 arc, a new theory reassesses The Mandalorian’s trailer footage to reveal exactly how she might show up.

Possible spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

In The Mandalorian Season 1, Greef Karga gave Din Djarin the bounty that ultimately led him to The Child (aka, Baby Yoda). Greef later he allied with Mando to protect the adorable green creature from harm. Ahead of Season 2, the trailer confirmed that Mando would reteam with Karga and Cara Dune, a shock trooper-turned-mercenary, on a mysterious mission. While we don’t know what that mission is yet, a new theory may clear up why the pair is back and how it connects to Ahsoka.

Are Mando, Cara, and Greef breaking someone out of prison? Lucasfilm

Redditor u/Plain_Tortillas suggests that Ahsoka was captured by Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian’s primary antagonist), is frozen in carbonite, and is now being held in an Imperial prison. Greef Karga and Cara presumably enter the picture to aid Mando in breaking her out. The theory is predicated on the idea that Gideon needs Ahsoka because she’s Force-sensitive. It’s possible Gideon is keeping her as a backup should his plans for retrieving Baby Yoda fail.

Sure, this theory might be a bit of a stretch. The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is, at best, edited to avoid any spoilers, and leans heavily towards the actionable scenes from the series. However, what makes the theory more plausible is the inclusion of Mythrol — the blue alien who was Mando’s very first bounty in Season 1.

Back in The Mandalorian Season 1, Mythrol was frozen in carbonite and imprisoned, so it makes sense that the same would have been done to Ahsoka if she was captured. She's also a Jedi, so carbonite might be the only way Gideon could reliably keep her imprisoned. Mythrol reappears in the Season 2 trailer and can be seen sitting behind Cara Dune and Greef Karga while they fly a spacecraft. There’s a chance he was sent to the very same Imperial prison as Ahsoka. (Clearly, Greef was handing out bounties on the behest of the Empire).

From there, Mythrol may hitch a ride out during Mando’s attempted rescue mission. Why else would he be back in Season 2?

Mythrol! Lucasfilm

We know that Gideon has the darksaber, an ancient black-bladed lightsaber belonging to the Mandalorians. Maybe he’s also been after the Jedi and kidnapped Ahsoka to experiment on her Force abilities. Taking things a step further, it’s possible Sasha Banks’ mysterious hooded character is none other than Sabine Wren. If true, then she may be looking for Mando in the hopes of finding Ahsoka. He, in turn, is also looking for the Jedi and their meeting could finally bring us to her highly anticipated reveal.

The Inverse Analysis — On the surface, the theory seems unlikely until Mythrol is accounted for. We know that Cara and Greef will be joining Mando at some point in the story. The trailer and the official images certainly hint that their mission involves some sort of high-stakes break-in. Whether or not they’re there to rescue Ahsoka from Moff Gideon remains to be seen, but it would be a great way to finally bring Ahsoka into the season's main storyline once and for all.