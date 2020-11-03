Baby Yoda is setting sail. One of the best parts of Star Wars, and The Mandalorian in particular is the wide range of settings these stories can explore, from abandoned planets to bustling cities. But Star Wars has mostly steered away from putting its characters on any sort of sea-fairing vessel — until now.

In The Mandalorian season premiere, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda headed to the Western-style ghost town of Mos Pelgo. But according to a leaked plot synopsis, Season 2 Episode 2 could take our heroes to an entirely different type of planet, where they might just encounter an alien who's near and dear to Star Wars fans.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2.

Will The Mandalorian Season 2 reintroduce us to the Mon Calamari? New information suggests that's exactly what could happen, and it might mean the return of Admiral Akbar himself.

The Season 2 trailer featured a shot of Mando on a large boat, which suggests he could be headed to a water planet. Redditor Jobenblue also points out that in The Mandalorian Season 1, the Mon Calamari also came up. Mando demanded to be paid in their currency, rather than Imperial credits, and in Episode 3, Mando picks up a bounty puck displaying a Mon Calamari from Greef Karga. Greef responds, "Ah, that's the best of the lot. A nobleman's son skipped bail. Looks like you're headed to the ocean dunes of Karnac."

Mando didn't end up taking the job, and Karnac hasn't been featured in any Star Wars lore so far, so the planet remains a mystery. However, an ocean-centric planet containing Mon Calamari could very well be the planet where Mando and Baby Yoda are seen on some sort of cargo boat in the trailer.

Mando and Baby Yoda in the Season 2 trailer. Lucasfilm

There's also a dubious synopsis floating around the internet that the "cargo ship" could play a key role in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2:

"The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey."

Before you get too excited, it's worth noting that we're not sure where this summary came from, though several cites, including Wookipedia, have shared it. However, it hasn't been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm, so treat it with an entire planet's worth of salt for now.

Regardless, a return to this job (or just Karnac) could mean the return of one of Star Wars' most iconic aliens, the Mon Calamari. These squidlike creatures include Admiral Ackbar, whose "It's a trap!" line is one of the most iconic in the entire original trilogy. In the prequels, the Mon Calamari Ballet was performing when Palpatine told Anakin the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise. Ackbar also showed up briefly in the sequel movies, where he died rather unceremoniously in the same explosion that sent General Leia Organa into space in The Last Jedi.

Admiral Ackbar's iconic line. Lucasfilm

If Karnac is indeed the planet seen in the trailer, it also means the planet includes answers to the biggest mystery surrounding Season 2. When their cargo ship eventually docks, a mysterious hooded figure played by Sasha Banks makes an ominous appearance. Could Karnac hold some Jedi-related secrets?

An ocean-centric episode of The Mandalorian would not only be a change for the series, but for the franchise as a whole. It's rare that boats are included in a Star Wars story, so this upcoming episode will be breaking new ground. No matter if Din Djarin is aboard seeking more information on the "sorcerers known as Jedi" or just a bail-dodging Mon Calamari.