Over the course of five seasons , most of Lucifer’s inner circle has learned the truth about his identity. Of course, he’s been honest about it from the get-go, but they have struggled with embracing the full scope of what being the devil really means.

In Season 5 Part 1, Dan Espinoza finally learns Lucifer is an angel after seeing his devil face through a window. Naturally, he flips out. His daughter Trixie has yet to learn about Lucifer’s celestial identity, but it’s possible she already knows. In Season 2, Maze revealed her demon face to Trixie and the young girl didn’t freak out at all. Sure, it was Halloween and Maze disguised her face as a mask, but Trixie still thought it was cool.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 brought back Chloe Decker’s sweet and precocious daughter. Despite Lucifer and Maze’s reluctance to embrace her (or even be around her) in early seasons, Trixie managed to worm her way into their hearts. She's never been scared or weirded out by the odd behaviors of the crew from Hell. In fact, she’s been rather charmed by them. Trixie’s unconditional acceptance of them often proves jarring to others.

In Season 5’s fourth episode, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken,” Trixie is tasked with gleaning the story behind Lucifer’s black ring at the behest of Maze. Trixie learns about Lilith, the first human woman and former immortal, as well as how she gave up her immortality to live a normal life. Trixie may have taken it as a simple story, but she’s old enough now to suspect that the tale was based in fact. Trixie also knew how important the details of the story were to Maze, so there’s no reason to think it fake.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, series star Kevin Alejandro weighed in on the long-held fan theory regarding Trixie knowing Lucifer’s secret.

“I mean that’s… I think it’s a strong assessment! You know children are known to have sort of just this other sense before we’re weathered and chipped away by life. So, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t know a little bit more than the rest!”

Considering that Trixie is the daughter of a literal gift from God, it’s possible that she not only suspects the truth about Lucifer, but that she also inherited Chloe’s immunity to Lucifer’s mojo. That could be why she’s so comfortable around so many celestial beings. Being the daughter of celestial interference has got to have some perks.

What’s more, Trixie once called Amenadiel her mother’s guardian angel and she was right on the money. Has she known all this time, or does she simply feel like Lucifer and his pals can be trusted? It certainly seems possible that Lucifer will finally reveal his true face to Trixie in Season 5 Part 2.