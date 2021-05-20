Love, Death & Robots Season 3 plot, release date, and trailer for the Netflix sci-fi anthology

Love, Death & Robots is unlike anything else on Netflix. A dark sci-fi anthology created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Mindhunter), it’s announced itself across two seasons as a genre experiment on the cutting edge of animation, delivering a series of uniquely captivating (and often NSFW) shorts that peer into the strange, surreal state of android-human relations.

With the series back on Netflix for its recently released sophomore run, it’s time we looked ahead to the show’s now-confirmed future. Here’s everything you need to know about Love Death & Robots Season 3, from potential release date to specific episodes to expect.

Is Love, Death & Robots renewed for Season 3?

Yes: the highly anticipated trailer for Love, Death & Robots Season 2 (released in April 2021) came complete with a twist ending. After giving audiences a glimpse of the heart-racing, tear-jerking stories told across Season 1, the teaser confirmed more Love, Death & Robots is on the way. Announcing Season 2’s release date as May 14, 2021, the screen then glitched and displayed text that read: “VOL. 3 2022.”

So, it’s official; there is a third season incoming. Be prepared for another selection of visually gripping, narratively twisted tales to hit Netflix sometime next year.

When is the Love, Death & Robots Season 3 release date?

Love, Death & Robots will return for a third season. Netflix

While we know a third season is coming, no official date has been confirmed beyond 2022. However, that’s actually great news, given the show’s past. Season 1 of Love, Death & Robots premiered in 2019, on March 15, while Season 2 hit the streamer in 2021, on May 14. For those keeping track at home, those seasons arrived 26 months apart. However vague, a 2022 release date means fans will have to wait far less long before plunging into more episodes of the series.

Is there a Love, Death & Robots Season 3 trailer?

Love, Death & Robots will return for a third season. Netflix

Not just yet. While this series is distinguished by its inclusion of various shorts developed by different crews with unique animation styles, that approach makes the series’ development a bit more complicated. Each short is developed more-or-less independently, meaning a trailer will likely only be curated once enough of them have been completed and delivered to the series’ creators.

That said, we can expect to see a full trailer for Love, Death & Robots at least one month before the release – if Netflix sticks to the same marketing strategy it employed for Season 2.

What will happen in Love, Death & Robots Season 3 episodes?

Love, Death & Robots will return for a third season. Netflix

The joy (and despair) of the anthology format is that you never know what to expect – not only from one season to another, but any individual episode to the next. However, one huge spoiler has already emerged regarding the third season, bringing a sense of continuity to this fragmented series.

In a recent Reddit AMA, supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson let slip that there will be returning characters in Love, Death & Robots Season 3: in particular, the three tourist robots from Season 1 episode “Three Robots.”

The episode following these characters and their comedic exploits was adapted from a short story by author John Scalzi, who’s written multiple stories for the series. He’ll be writing the script for the still-untitled follow-up to “Three Robots,” so although it’ll be three years since we first met the characters, they should all sound fairly familiar.