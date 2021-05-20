Love, Death & Robots Season 3 plot, release date, and trailer for the Netflix sci-fi anthology

Love, Death & Robots is unlike anything else on Netflix. A dark sci-fi anthology created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Mindhunter), it’s announced itself across two seasons as a genre experiment on the cutting edge of animation, delivering a series of uniquely captivating (and often NSFW) shorts that peer into the strange, surreal state of android-human relations.
With the series back on Netflix for its recently released sophomore run, it’s time we looked ahead to the show’s now-confirmed future. Here’s everything you need to know about Love Death & Robots Season 3, from potential release date to specific episodes to expect.
Is Love, Death & Robots renewed for Season 3?
Yes: the highly anticipated trailer for Love, Death & Robots Season 2 (released in April 2021) came complete with a twist ending. After giving audiences a glimpse of the heart-racing, tear-jerking stories told across Season 1, the teaser confirmed more Love, Death & Robots is on the way. Announcing Season 2’s release date as May 14, 2021, the screen then glitched and displayed text that read: “VOL. 3 2022.”
So, it’s official; there is a third season incoming. Be prepared for another selection of visually gripping, narratively twisted tales to hit Netflix sometime next year.
When is the Love, Death & Robots Season 3 release date?
While we know a third season is coming, no official date has been confirmed beyond 2022. However, that’s actually great news, given the show’s past. Season 1 of Love, Death & Robots premiered in 2019, on March 15, while Season 2 hit the streamer in 2021, on May 14. For those keeping track at home, those seasons arrived 26 months apart. However vague, a 2022 release date means fans will have to wait far less long before plunging into more episodes of the series.
Is there a Love, Death & Robots Season 3 trailer?
Not just yet. While this series is distinguished by its inclusion of various shorts developed by different crews with unique animation styles, that approach makes the series’ development a bit more complicated. Each short is developed more-or-less independently, meaning a trailer will likely only be curated once enough of them have been completed and delivered to the series’ creators.
That said, we can expect to see a full trailer for Love, Death & Robots at least one month before the release – if Netflix sticks to the same marketing strategy it employed for Season 2.
What will happen in Love, Death & Robots Season 3 episodes?
The joy (and despair) of the anthology format is that you never know what to expect – not only from one season to another, but any individual episode to the next. However, one huge spoiler has already emerged regarding the third season, bringing a sense of continuity to this fragmented series.
In a recent Reddit AMA, supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson let slip that there will be returning characters in Love, Death & Robots Season 3: in particular, the three tourist robots from Season 1 episode “Three Robots.”
The episode following these characters and their comedic exploits was adapted from a short story by author John Scalzi, who’s written multiple stories for the series. He’ll be writing the script for the still-untitled follow-up to “Three Robots,” so although it’ll be three years since we first met the characters, they should all sound fairly familiar.
Love, Death & Robots is now streaming on Netflix.