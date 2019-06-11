Love, Death & Robots Season 2 release date, plot, updates, and more

Netflix’s NSFW anthological animated sci-fi series Love, Death & Robots is unlike anything else on the streaming service, and for anyone wondering if we can expect a Love, Death & Robots Season 2, full of even more titillating and sometimes gruesome sci-fi stories, the short answer is yes.

We've even got some updates about the production for the second season.

Love, Death & Robots Season 1 was released on Netflix in March 2019 and offered 18 different tales ranging from 6 to 17 minutes long, each telling a unique story with a different animation style. The series is produced by Deadpool director Tim Miller in collaboration with David Fincher, and it’s easily one of the weirdest TV series on Netflix.

Watching Love, Death & Robots is a feverish, bewildering experience that feels like a collision between two of Netflix’s other series: Black Mirror and Devilman Crybaby. Like Black Mirror, the series delivers an anthology of unconnected stories that lean towards science fiction, so there’s no chronological connective tissue. And akin to Devilman Crybaby, it veers into hyper-violent, over-sexualized sequences that dazzle and bewilder. Even that fails to capture the variety of genres and narrative styles that Love, Death & Robots grapples with.

For anyone mature enough to appreciate what Love, Death & Robots is going for, they’ll devour these 18 episodes in no time at all — and they’re going to want more.

Will Love, Death & Robots get a Season 2? What can we expect from it? There’s no point in predicting the plot of an anthological series like this, because future episodes could literally go anywhere and do anything within the realm of fantasy and science fiction. And there's little reason to suspect that there'll ever be a direct sequel to any previous episodes.

Nonetheless, here’s everything we know about Love, Death & Robots Season 2:

Bodies sitting in vats is standard sci-fi fare. Netflix

Will Love, Death & Robots get a Season 2?

Yes! In a June 2019 tweet, Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account confirmed that Love, Death & Robots was picked up for a “Volume 2” and that Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) had joined as supervising director to oversee all episodes.

Reviews for Love, Death & Robots were overwhelmingly positive, and even though Netflix rarely releases streaming numbers for its series and movies, it seemed like the series was widely watched based on chatter over social media.

On YouTube, Netflix hosted an eight-hour countdown to the series’ release. That’s something Netflix rarely, if ever, does. Netflix’s “NX” Twitter account also dedicated nearly every tweet the week of the show’s release to promoting teasers and images from Love, Death & Robots.

Netflix invested a lot of time and energy into the series, and for good reason: It’s bonkers, totally original, and stirring. Because each episode is so short and disconnected, there’s no reason why Netflix wouldn’t be able to just release new episodes in small batches, either.

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” said co-creator Tim Miller in January. “Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

This being Miller’s “dream project,” we sincerely doubt he’ll stop making these anytime soon.

Four very different 'Love, Death, and Robots' episodes. Netflix

When Is the Love, Death & Robots Season 2 release date?

Currently, Netflix has not announced the release date for Love, Death & Robots Season 2. Because the fundamental structure of the series is so unconventional, the amount of production time needed to produce individual episodes could vary greatly.

We’ll just have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix regarding potential release dates and episode counts for Season 2, but there are some hints that things are progressing smoothly.

How far along into production is Love, Death & Robots Season 2?

There's no telling precisely how far along production is on Season 2, but we've got something of a hint. In an interview with Inverse in early February 2020, series composer Rob Cairns confirmed that he'd "just started" producing the music for Season 2. "I've seen a couple of the Season 2 scripts and have started discussions with directors and started playing with sound," he tells Inverse.

Cairns also confirmed that he'd done most of his work on Season 1 in the summer of 2017, more than a full year before the series' release on Netflix. The final audio mix didn't happen until fall 2018 — around five months before the series was released — so it seems unlikely that this means it'll be another 19 months before Season 2. With some episodes in Season 1, Cairns' work began early in the production process, but that wasn't always the case.

"Some of the episodes a were pretty much done by the time I even started at them," Cairns tells Inverse. "They actually had the animation in and we were waiting for the final scene assembly with all the effects and whatnot." In the world of weird sci-fi anthologies, things are never predictable, but if we had to hazard a guess, the best-case scenario for a Season 2 release date is late 2020.