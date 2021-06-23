Loki theory reveals a shocking WandaVision crossover

Above all else, the TVA is interested in maintaining order. That’s what the organization claims to want, at least.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki establish plenty of reasons to be suspicious of the TVA, specifically around its motivations for policing the Sacred Timeline. To put it another way: there’s no reason at this point to buy what the TVA is selling.

Fortunately, one new Loki fan theory may reveal the organization’s actual reasons for guarding the Sacred Timeline, and it all has to do with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The Theory — A recent Reddit post from u/legisleducator speculates that the TVA may be “pruning” all variants and resetting all branch realities in order to prevent the creation of an alternate reality in which Wanda’s children are born. The Redditor points to a key comic story (Avengers Forever #8), in which it’s established that the Time Keepers consider humanity to be the most dangerous race in the universe. The Time Keepers are also afraid of what might happen if a Nexus being has children.

Since Wanda is a Nexus being both in the comics and likely in the MCU, it’s entirely possible that Marvel is incorporating the Time Keepers’ fear of her children into its Phase Four plans. The child of a Nexus being could very well be more powerful than the Time Keepers themselves, which would explain why the trio of “space lizards” are so hellbent on stopping their initial creation.

The theory goes on to suggest that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) may play a role in the ultimate disruption of the Time Keepers’ plans, working the birth of Wanda’s children into his overall plans to throw the universe into chaos.

Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne) in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Preventative Measures — We already know that the relationship between Wanda and her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, factors into Marvel’s ongoing Phase Four plans. Wanda’s set to play a major role in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the final scene of WandaVision heavily implied that her desire to be reunited with Billy and Tommy will be a key part of whatever arc she has in that film. It’s not out of the question to theorize that the TVA may have a pre-existing interest in preventing Billy and Tommy from being born in a separate timeline.

That actually seems likely, considering the zero-tolerance policy the TVA has regarding branch realities. It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Wanda come into conflict with the TVA in Multiverse of Madness either — should the organization make it out of Loki still intact, that is.

As for how Kang the Conqueror may or may not fit into Wanda’s Phase Four storyline, that’s hard to say at this point. Most Marvel fans seem convinced that Loki will directly set up Kang’s role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and could even reveal the villain’s secret ties to the TVA in a future episode. For whatever it’s worth, the presence of Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the show does suggests that Kang’s story will connect with the TVA in some way.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — One of the biggest questions Marvel fans have about Loki right now is whether or not the Time Keepers are even real. Several moments in the Disney+ series’ first two episodes raised serious questions about the alleged existence of the cosmic beings, and it’s looking increasingly likely that the Time Keepers aren’t as real as the TVA claims they are.

However, the possibility of the Time Keepers’ being altogether fake (or dead) doesn’t necessarily invalidate the central point of this theory, given how much sense it makes for the TVA to be interested in Wanda Maximoff and her children. Whether or not they’re actively working to stop the creation of another reality in which those children exist remains to be seen.