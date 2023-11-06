Loki Theory Reveals How the Season 2 Finale Could Blow Up MCU Canon

In the penultimate episode of Loki Season 2, the show’s eponymous trickster god (Tom Hiddleston) finally learns how to control his time-slipping problem. After witnessing all of his friends, including Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), get turned into spaghetti in front of him, Loki manages to travel back in time to moments before their deaths. Declaring that he knows how to “rewrite the story,” he goes into the past again — transporting himself back to the Time Variance Authority’s lower control room just minutes before the explosion of its Temporal Loom.

The episode, in other words, ends on a decidedly more rousing note than its predecessor. By giving Loki the ability to travel back to any point throughout his existence, the Disney+ series has also opened the door for it to revisit some of its greatest moments. That is, in fact, exactly what some fans believe Loki will do in its Season 2 finale this week, which could see Tom Hiddleston’s cosmic outcast not only rewrite the show’s story, but undo it altogether.

With his latest trick, Loki has come one step closer to mastering time itself. Marvel Studios

In a recent Reddit post, one Loki fan compiled all the previously released pieces of footage that haven’t been featured in any of the show’s past episodes and surmised that they must belong to its forthcoming Season 2 finale. Assuming that’s the case, the clips in question may reveal a surprising twist about Loki’s next, possibly final, episode.

Specifically, the footage compilation includes new moments from some of the show’s past scenes, including a new shot of Sophia Di Martino standing in He Who Remains’ (Jonathan Majors) lair while dressed in the same outfit she wore in the Loki Season 1 finale. There are also several shots of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki wearing his original, post-TVA arrest jumpsuit in the same Time Theater where he and Mobius had their first, initially hostile conversation. There is, additionally, a shot of Hiddleston’s jumpsuit-clad Loki getting spaghettified while he looks on mournfully at, presumably, Wilson’s Mobius.

Altogether, these pieces of footage suggest that Loki’s Season 2 finale may follow the show’s longtime lead as he travels back not only to the moments before the TVA was destroyed but even further into the past. He could, for instance, try again to stop Sylvie from killing He Who Remains. He could even decide to undo everything he did after he was initially captured by the TVA.

As heartbreaking as that’d be for fans to see, it’d also make a certain amount of sense. It was, after all, Loki’s capture and his subsequent relationship with Sylvie that led to the death of He Who Remains and the destruction of the TVA.

He may have finally learned how to will himself back in time, but Loki still has a difficult journey ahead of him. Marvel Studios

It seems unlikely that Loki will end with everything returning to the way it was before the show began. A twist like that would, however, allow Marvel to mitigate some of the universe-altering damage caused by the Loki Season 1 finale, which the studio has yet to truly integrate into its franchise’s overall story. Ending with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki sacrificing himself and his life for the greater good would bring the character’s series-long arc to a thematically sound conclusion, too.

That said, whether or not Loki will actually go so far as to erase its own story remains to be seen. Either way, if there’s one thing it seems like fans should prepare themselves for right now, it’s the possibility that Loki’s Season 2 finale will take them on one final tour through the show’s past.

The Loki Season 2 finale premieres Thursday, November 9 on Disney+.