Loki Episode 5 release date, start time, trailer, spoilers, leaks, and more

The end is nigh for Loki. Episode 5 of the latest Marvel streaming series airs this week on Disney+, hopefully offering some closure on Episode 4’s mind-blowing post-credits scene while setting up a satisfying finale.

But what time will Loki Episode 5 release on Disney+? And what do we already know about the plot? Here’s everything you need to prepare yourself for the Tom Hiddleston series’ penultimate chapter.

What’s the Loki Episode 5 release date?

Loki Episode 5 releases on Wednesday, July 7.

What’s the Loki Episode 5 release time?

Like everything else on Disney+, new episodes of Loki premiere at 3 a.m. Eastern on the streaming service. That means if you’re on the East coast you’ll probably wind up watching on Wednesday morning (or later), but if you’re on Pacific time you can stay up late and see Episode 5 before going to sleep.

Is there a Loki Episode 5 trailer?

No. Not officially, anyway. Marvel doesn’t typically release weekly episode trailers. That said, there’s still some footage from earlier trailers that hasn’t appeared yet in the show. Here’s a fan-made trailer that cuts together some of those clips with other moments from Loki so far to set up the stakes for Episode 5:

What Loki Episode 5 leaks or spoilers are there?

Again, not really. However, there do appear to be a few images from Loki Episode 5 spreading around online. These appear to show Tom Hiddleston’s Loki interacting with the other Loki’s from the Episode 4 post-credits scene. Here’s one video that shows off those leaks:

What’s the plot of Loki Episode 5?

Good question! We can’t say for sure, but there are a few obvious cliffhangers that need to be resolved. Loki is now stuck in what appears to be some sort of garbage dimension where the Time Variance Authority dumps all the variants it can’t use. After introducing himself to these new Lokis, he’ll have to figure out a way to get home.

Meanwhile, Sylvie is about to finally get some answers from Ravonna Renslayer after discovering in Episode 4 that the Time Keepers were actually mindless robots. Is Ravonna pulling the strings, or is someone else secretly in charge?

And, of course, there’s the question of Mobius. After getting pruned in Episode 4, we assume he’s in the same place Loki wound up, but we don’t know for sure. Mobius has also yet to learn about his pre-TVA life, so it will be interesting to find out the origins of his jetski obsession once and for all.

Where can I watch Loki Episode 5?

All episodes of Loki are available exclusively on Disney+. Marvel has also reportedly said it has no plans to release Blu-ray or any other physical versions of these shows. So the only way to watch it is through the streaming service.