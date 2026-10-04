Everything You Need To Know About The Lanterns Finale

It’s been a while since any DC universe has released anything as divisive as Lanterns. For some, it’s the second coming of the prestige-genre mashup we got with Watchmen; others can’t get past all the disjointed wheel-spinning and worldbuilding. Wherever on the spectrum you find yourself, this rollercoaster ride has officially reached its end — at least for now.

Lanterns Episode 8 will bring its first season to a close, but so many questions remain for the series to solve. Will John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) finally accept his fate as Earth’s latest Green Lantern? If he does, what will become of the realm’s current Lantern, Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion)? Who murdered Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler)? And why the heck did he break his old mentor, Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), out of space-jail? Ideally, Lanterns will resolve as many of these threads as possible — but until then, here’s everything we already know about the series finale.

What is the Lanterns Episode 8 release date?

The Green Lantern Corps is getting a major shake-up in the Lanterns finale. HBO

Lanterns has been airing during HBO’s primetime Sunday night slot. Episode 8 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 4.

What is the Lanterns Episode 8 release time?

You can catch Lanterns Episode 8 on HBO this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET, or 6:00 p.m. PT. It will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for Lanterns Episode 8?

Yes, there is. Above, find HBO’s preview for Lanterns Episode 8, which teases a confrontation with Sinestro, a major moral reckoning for John, and a potential resurrection for Hal.

What is the plot of Lanterns Episode 8?

Lanterns Episode 8 will likely pick up right where Episode 7 left off, with John and a holographic version of Hal (nicknamed the “Halogram”) exploring a mysterious alien planet that the original Hal frequented. At the end of Episode 7, they discovered that Sinestro has been held there against his will — we can deduce that Hal broke him out of his confinement on Oa, but the purpose of that subterfuge remains a huge mystery.

Though there are plenty of questions left for the finale to answer, John might have found a convenient way to solve everything. In the Episode 8 teaser, he suggests that Hal might not have been murdered in vain. We see shots of Hal lying in a stark silver room, a strange mark on his arm. It’s the same mark John got after submitting to the Manhunters’ regenerative technology in Episode 5, which suggests that John will try to resurrect Hal in the Lanterns finale. That we’ve received such a shocking tease of the episode suggests that this scheme won’t exactly go to plan, however. We’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out, but this could be the most interesting episode of Lanterns yet.

Will there be a Lanterns Season 2?

Lanterns hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, but work has begun on Season 2. HBO could very well give the series the green light soon — but even if this story doesn’t continue on the small screen, this won’t be the last we’ll see of John Stewart. He’ll appear in Man of Tomorrow, director James Gunn’s sequel to Superman, which hits theaters in 2027. Hopefully Lanterns Episode 8 will also keep the door open for Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner: anything is possible, and the story of the Green Lantern Corps is clearly just beginning.

Lanterns is streaming on HBO Max.