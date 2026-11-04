There’s no one way to be a Batman. You can be goofy, broody, or covered in eyeliner; as long as you project the soul of the Caped Crusader, you’re set. The modern DC Universe is leaning into this fact: while Robert Pattinson has already played Bruce Wayne in this era, his movies exist in their own continuity, leaving the DCU spot vacant.

But why have two universes when you can have three universes? In 2024, James Gunn announced Dynamic Duo, an animated movie focusing on two different generations of Robin: Jason Todd and Dick Grayson. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, from its release date to its unique animation style.

A new dynamic duo is headed to the screen, but this one has two Robins. Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

What Is The Dynamic Duo Release Date?

While Dynamic Duo was announced in 2024, a release date was revealed in 2025: June 30, 2028. But like most recent Batman movies, its date was eventually pushed back. In September 2025, the date was tweaked to September 22, 2028. Thankfully, that’s only a delay of a few months, not whole years like The Batman Part II has experienced.

If that seems like a long lead time, that’s for good reason. The animated film is being produced by Swaybox Studios, a New Orleans-based studio that specializes in a hybrid form of animation that blends large-scale puppetry, stop-motion techniques, and CGI animation. That’s not what you usually picture when you hear “animation,” and the method is clearly time-consuming.

What Is The Plot Of Dynamic Duo?

In June 2026, Dynamic Duo’s plot was teased at the Annecy International Animation Festival. According to TheWrap, the movie “follows two would-be Robins – Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Told from a teenager’s perspective, we watch as they goof around Gotham and are swayed by two very different adult figures in their lives – for Grayson, it’s Bruce Wayne aka Batman; for Jason Todd, it’s the villainous Red Hood.”

Both Grayson and Todd have a long comic book history, and this summary makes it sound like they’re being set up for some form of conflict.

Is There A Trailer For Dynamic Duo?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page when one is available. It’s not quite as exciting, but you can check out the official logo for now:

The logo for Dynamic Duo, revealed back in 2024. DC Studios

Who Is In The Cast of Dynamic Duo?

Dynamic Duo’s voice cast is mostly being kept secret, but we do know four key members:

Mason Thames (How to Train Your Dragon) as Dick Grayson

Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Jason Todd

Lee Pace (Foundation) as Red Hood One

Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) as Red Hood Two

Dynamic Duo hits theaters on September 22, 2028.