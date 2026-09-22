The new DC Cinematic Universe is really, really focused on building out a very specific corner of its world: nearly every story has spun off from Superman in some way or form. That tactic shows no signs of slowing down as the DCU’s first phase continues. Apart from a sequel to the 2025 film — which could finally give us Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart as Earth’s Green Lantern, and might even introduce Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman — DC is fast-tracking a true crime mockumentary with Superman’s Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) starring opposite... Gorilla Grodd.

For every fun idea James Gunn and Peter Safran pose to this universe, the creative duo follows it up with an equally head-scratching one. To make matters worse, there’s still no word on the DCU’s Batman, arguably the most crucial element to the franchise’s success. There’s a chance we’ll meet this universe’s Dark Knight in Clayface later this year, but he’ll have to compete with versions of Batman from DC’s other cinematic universes. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will return to the big screen in 2027, and in 2028, we might just meet another Bat-variant — alongside a new version of the Bat-family — in the animated Dynamic Duo.

DC’s most random upcoming movie is reportedly firming up its cast. DC Studios

Dynamic Duo is another DC move of the head-scratching variety: the film is a joint effort between Gunn and Reeves, but it won’t be part of the DCU or Reeves’ Batman Crime Saga. Instead, it’s a one-off set in a different universe entirely, charting a new origin story for Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, Batman’s first two Robins. According to Jeff Sneider, the film has just cast its titular duo. It might also be eyeing a new actor to voice their mentor, Batman.

Sneider reports that Mason Thames, the star of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake, has been tapped to voice Dick Grayson in Dynamic Duo. Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) will voice Jason Todd. Dynamic Duo might also introduce a new version of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl; Marsai Martin will step into her shoes. Then there’s the film’s villain: per Sneider, the Bat-family will face off against Red Hood One, the original leader of the Red Hood Gang (and, in some continuities, an early alias for the Joker). Lee Pace has reportedly been cast in the role.

DC has reportedly found a new Batman — but not the Batman. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sneider also claims that Chris Pine has been offered the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The Star Trek alum may or may not take on the character, but he would make an interesting Dark Knight. It’s worth noting (again), though, that Dynamic Duo won’t be canon to the DCU. If Pine does lend his voice to play Batman, it’ll be for this one story in a timeline totally separate from the main continuity.

This film is also a ways from fruition — it’s still in production and won’t hit theaters until 2028 — but it remains an intriguing entry in the ever-evolving world of the new DC Universe. Whether Gunn is also searching for an actor who will play Batman in his DCU remains to be seen, but hopefully soon fans will get the update we’ve all been waiting for.