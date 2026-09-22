American Vandal remains one of the best shows of the streaming era. The Netflix comedy created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda took its dumb and crass premise and turned it into a clever, surprisingly empathetic breakdown of the high school social hierarchy. And soon they will take their talents over to the DCU for the highly anticipated The People v. Gorilla Grodd. But what exactly can we expect of a show that feels like a weird, kooky sidestep for the DC Universe? Well, for fans of American Vandal, the good news is: more of that.

“I love American Vandal,” Skyler Gisondo tells Inverse. “I've been a huge fan of Tony and Dan's for a long time- 10 years, I think, since that show came out.”

Gisondo, who reprises his role from Superman, plays the lead in Gorilla Grodd, a mockumentary-style series that follows Jimmy Olsen as he reopens a murder-mystery case involving Gorilla Grodd. Gisondo teases that The People v. Gorilla Grodd “tonally begins in a similar place” as American Vandal, “and the comedy feels like it's in a similar vein.” But the show won’t stay simply a comedy for long.

“Ultimately because it's set in Metropolis, the stakes [go] to a place that is much more intense than you would realize when you first set out on the journey,” Gisondo says. “I was floored reading the scripts. And it's amazing what they were able to do with these scripts. It's quite a balancing act. I don't feel that it ever loses that kind of humor that defined American Vandal, but also, the intensity gets ratcheted up in a big way.”

Jimmy Tatro, who worked with Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda in American Vandal, plays Gorilla Grodd in The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Netflix

In a way, that sort of tonal misdirect is similar to American Vandal as well, which turned its mockumentary premise about a group of student filmmakers investigating a case of phallic vandalism into a poignant social and class commentary. But perhaps The People v. Gorilla Grodd will go the action-packed route, setting up high stakes that could affect Metropolis, and maybe the DCU, at large. Maybe it could even set up some plot threads in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, similar to Lanterns.

Gisondo, meanwhile, is set to next appear in Primetime, as an aspiring actor who becomes one of the “decoys” on To Catch a Predator. Though his character, Dan Plumb, is somewhat inspired by To Catch a Predator’s last botched sting, he saw his character as more of an “amalgamation” of the past decoys. “I didn't really go about it studying any singular decoy or trying to hone in on any mannerisms,” Gisondo says. “It was more about... the way that they navigated the space, their relationship to the cameras and the perform tonally with the performance, how far they were taking it, how much they were changing the voice, and using some sort of combined version of all of that, energetically.”

Primetime opens in theaters September 25. The People v. Gorilla Grodd is currently in production and does not yet have a set release date.