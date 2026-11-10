The fallout from Paramount-Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. is coming in waves. Though DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran seemed safe from any tumult, the duo has stepped down as creative co-chairs, ceding control to former Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham. And while Gunn himself admitted to feeling a bit “relieved” to leave the corporate minefield and embrace “pure filmmaking” again, his departure presents a reckoning for every DC project in development under his regime.

Most DC fans will be reluctant to live through yet another reboot — it hasn’t even been four years since the last DC universe came to an end. Fortunately, Skydance head David Ellison claims to be “proud” of the foundation that Gunn and Safran established, so another canon shakeup is unlikely. That said, Latcham will undoubtedly make some changes to the upcoming slate. So what’s safe from production purgatory? Below, we round up all the DCU projects that may still see the light of day.

Man of Tomorrow (2027)

DC Studios

In his farewell statement, Gunn smoothed over concerns about his forthcoming Superman sequel. “We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer,” he wrote, confirming the film is still slated for its July 9, 2027 premiere.

Man of Tomorrow is probably the closest we’ll get to Gunn’s vision for the Justice League. Superman (David Corenswet) will share the screen with Supergirl (Milly Alcock), two Green Lanterns (Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and a holdover from the old DCEU, Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). The sequel might even introduce a new Wonder Woman.

That said, Man of Tomorrow is largely a two-hander between Corenswet’s title hero and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn said it’ll be “as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie,” with the unlikely pair forced to unite against “a much, much bigger threat,” Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). While not a direct sequel to Superman, it might be the last Supe-focused story we get in the DCU for a while.

Creature Commandos Season 2 (2027)

DC Studios

Creature Commandos was, bafflingly, the project Gunn chose to set the tone for the new DC Universe. It premiered on HBO before even Superman hit theaters, and its second season, currently in production, will follow Man of Tomorrow’s July 2027 premiere. In October 2026, Gunn confirmed in a Threads post that Creature Commandos Season 2 is set to debut “after” his next Superman movie. Of course, that plan may change, but another season of animated, anti-heroic hijinks couldn’t hurt the DCU.

The show’s first season explored the growing pains and shifting paranoia surrounding a new misfit team formed by Amanda Waller. Season 2 will focus on The Bride (Indira Varma) and the survivors of “The Pokolistan Plot” — notably Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) — on a new Suicide Squad-esque mission. We can only guess where their adventure will take them next, but if Gunn’s schedule remains intact, we won’t have to wait long.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd (2027)

DC Studios

A DCU project announced and produced relatively recently, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is one of those shows that feels a little like a joke. But it’s 100% happening: spinning off from Superman, the show follows Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) as he attempts to reveal a softer side of the super-intelligent ape known as Gorilla Grodd (Jimmy Tatro).

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is an eight-episode mockumentary, with Jimmy conducting interviews and researching the alleged murder of Grodd’s father, the King of Gorilla City. Though Grodd was booked for the crime, Jimmy believes there’s more to the story; his investigation will take on the same tone as Netflix’s celebrated mockumentary American Vandal. The creators of that show serve as showrunners of Gorilla Grodd as well, and they’ll ideally bring something to the DCU beyond raw comedy.

“Ultimately because it’s set in Metropolis, the stakes [go] to a place that is much more intense than you would realize when you first set out on the journey,” Gisondo told Inverse in 2026. “I don’t feel that it ever loses that kind of humor that defined American Vandal, but also, the intensity gets ratcheted up in a big way.”

The Batman Part II (2028)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Though not actually canon to the DCU Gunn and Safran created, The Batman Part II is still a crucial — if beleaguered — part of this multiverse. The film is the next entry in director Matt Reeves’ “Batman Epic Crime Saga,” following HBO’s Penguin to further unspool the corruption rampant in this “Elseworlds” version of Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson reprises his role as the Caped Crusader, who might face his most personal battle yet. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time, but it’s facing just as many delays as Reeves’ first The Batman. The director recently stepped away from production for personal reasons, with Steven Soderbergh stepping up to complete principal photography. Barring any further delays, The Batman Part II will premiere in theaters on February 18, 2028. And with speculation about the DC multiverse swirling, there’s a small chance the new DC brass might choose to consolidate its Elseworlds projects into the DCU, making Pattinson’s Batman the universe’s official Batman.

Dynamic Duo (2028)

DC Studios

Just as The Batman seems to be creeping towards DCU canon, so too is a previously standalone Robin movie. Dynamic Duo first appeared on the DC slate in 2024, conceived as an animation-puppetry hybrid film from Swaybox Studios. Director Arthur Mintz will reimagine the origins of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, each known for their time serving under Batman’s wing. In Dynamic Duo, the characters start as childhood friends. According to TheWrap, their story, “told from a teenager’s perspective,” follows their coming of age as they’re “swayed by two very different adult figures in their lives — for Grayson, it’s Bruce Wayne, aka Batman; for Jason Todd, it’s the villainous Red Hood.”

Skydance might eventually choose to either shelve this project or fold it into the main DC continuity. But seeing as Swaybox specializes in a bespoke, time-consuming form of animation that combines puppetry, stop-motion, and CGI, let’s hope Skydance sees the vision and gives this unique project a chance. Dynamic Duo is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2028.

Mister Miracle (2028)

DC

Mister Miracle comes from Tom King, who also served as showrunner on Lanterns Season 1. Adapted from King’s Eisner Award-winning comic, the series follows the world’s greatest escape artist, Scott Free (Josh Hutcherson), aka Mister Miracle. His “perfect life” with his warrior wife, Big Barda (Mackenzie Davis), falls apart when their two home worlds, Apocalypse and New Genesis, begin an interstellar conflict. To make matters worse, Scott learns that his “cruel adoptive father Darkseid appears to have captured the ultimate weapon, the Anti-Life Equation, that will give him total dominance over the universe.” Naturally, only Scott can restore peace on both sides, but with the Anti-Life Equation already taking a toll on his own mind and spirit, that’ll be easier said than done.

There’s a lot of animation on Gunn’s DC slate, but Mister Miracle is one of the last projects that actually feels plausible. In an interview with Collider in October 2026, Peter Safran revealed that DC was targeting a 2028 release for the series.

Lanterns Season 2 (TBD)

HBO

Lanterns served as an origin story for John Stewart, and though he’ll next appear in Man of Tomorrow, his future adventures are already being written. Per The Ankler, two of Lanterns’ three showrunners won’t be returning for a potential second season: Tom King is working on Mister Miracle, and Damon Lindelof is passing the baton to another prolific writer. If Lanterns does get a Season 2, Chris Mundy and Christopher Cantwell will steer the ship. Pre-production has reportedly begun, although Season 2 hasn’t officially been greenlit. After the shakeup in leadership, Mundy wonders if it ever will.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Mundy likened a Lanterns renewal to “a coin flip.” Following the merger with Skydance, “we thought everything had settled. I can imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, but then, you know... [it’s] 50/50.”

The new series might be in trouble, but the future of the Green Lantern Corps is already well-established, so this probably won’t be the last we see of them.

The Brave and the Bold (TBD)

DC

One of the very first projects announced as part of Gunn and Safran’s first DCU chapter, The Brave and the Bold would have introduced the duo’s version of Batman alongside his son, Damian Wayne. The Flash director Andy Muschietti was loosely attached to helm the film from the very beginning, though DC’s former co-chairs admitted more recently that they were still developing the script with an unnamed screenwriter.

Just a week before stepping down as co-chair, Gunn revealed that “it won’t be long before we’re casting Batman.” There’s no telling whether the filmmaker will still be involved with the casting process at all, or if the new DC leadership is even thinking about Batman’s DCU debut the same way anymore. The Brave and the Bold might be retooled to better suit the new regime, or it could be one of many casualties of this abrupt, surprising transition.