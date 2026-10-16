If there’s one thing the DC fandom has proven, it’s that we can be patient for The Reevesverse. After The Batman was beset with production pauses due to world events and The Penguin had to duel with two different Hollywood strikes, the results in both cases have been worth the wait. Now, The Batman Part II is undergoing a similar process, first with script delays and now with Matt Reeves stepping away from production due to a family matter.

Now, another director is stepping in to take over production while Reeves is occupied: Steven Soderbergh, the acclaimed director of Ocean’s Eleven and Black Bag, will oversee principal photography for the movie. But just because Reeves may not be on set for a while, that doesn’t mean this movie — or his vision — is in jeopardy.

Matt Reeves has had to temporarily step away from production of The Batman Part II for personal reasons. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Soderbergh offered to complete principal photography in Reeves’ place, and the two will remain in constant communication throughout that process. So while Soderbergh may be the one physically on set, he will serve as more of a proxy for Reeves’ singular aesthetic style. “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

The production of The Batman Part II has been fraught from the beginning, with the release date being pushed by an entire year twice. But when Reeves finally announced the draft was finished, it seemed like things were finally back on track. Thankfully, Soderbergh’s offer means Reeves can focus on his personal issues without worrying about the release date moving yet again.

Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh will continue production on The Batman Part II. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

But Reeves is quick to say that this doesn’t mean he’s no longer attached to the project. “Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II,” he said in a post on social media. “I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.”

Hopefully, all goes according to plan, and we’ll see Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader on its scheduled release date of February 18, 2028. But even if that doesn’t happen, this fandom has proved time and time again that the result is worth it, no matter when it comes out.

The Batman Part II premieres in theaters on February 18, 2028.