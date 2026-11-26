There are some fictional characters that are simply inescapable on the big screen, because their source material is so beloved that over the years they’ve built up an outsized impact on pop culture. Every few years there’s a new take on Dracula, or Sherlock Holmes, or Frankenstein, because they’re such archetypal characters that you can drop them into any number of wildly unique interpretations and make it work. In 2025 alone, we received both Guillermo del Toro’s sympathetic rendition of Mary Shelley’s sci-fi classic, as well as a French retelling of Dracula from director Luc Besson – these characters are too ingrained in the fabric of genre cinema to stay away for too long.

There are two other, more recent characters with a comparable cinematic legacy: Batman and James Bond, arguably the two biggest franchises of blockbuster masculine wish fulfillment from their respective nations. Both the Dark Knight and Agent 007 have been big-budget mainstays for decades now, going through different eras that correspond with the actors that have played them, and upon closer inspection, they both share a lot more in common than just that. Now, the casting of Robert Pattinson as Bond has made history, with him being the first actor in history to play both roles – the ultimate culmination of a number of similarities between the two iconic characters.

It’s only a matter of time before Pattinson plays Dracula and Sherlock Holmes too. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Power Fantasy

At their core, both Batman and James Bond are such beloved and long-lasting characters because they represent the ultimate masculine dream of aspirational coolness – both are immensely physically capable and intimidating, both have expensive tastes and access to identifiers of wealth like luxury cars, and both can’t help but constantly have beautiful women in their orbit. There’s also the childlike idea of solving the world’s problems with a sense of moral righteousness and duty as well as a few gadgets. The weaponized Aston Martin DB5 is just as iconic as the Batmobile, and both scratch the same itch that men have carried with them since they were 5 years old playing with Hot Wheels toys.

Both franchises have long been acutely aware of the inescapable “cool” of their respective characters, and they’ve even tried to deconstruct it over the years. Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice introduces an exhausted, morally wayward vision of the Dark Knight 20 years into his crusade (inspired by Frank Miller’s TDKR), while Skyfall’s Bond is equally old and past his prime, still trying to prove his worth in a young man’s game of spies.

Batman Begins didn’t just inspire a gritty origin story for Bond, it also inspired an industry-wide trend that has only subsided in the last ten or so years. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Ebb And Flow Of Tone

After two decades of “grounded” and “gritty” being the dominant trend for reboots (not even Power Rangers was safe), it’s easy to forget that both Batman and James Bond originated on-screen firmly within the realm of camp and levity. After Christopher Nolan kicked off his Dark Knight Trilogy with Batman Begins, the industry at large became obsessed with the idea of taking larger-than-life icons and stripping them of certain heightened, cartoonish elements: it’s the basic impetus behind Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond, and it’s an ethos that can still be seen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. But it’s also part of a natural cycle of tones that both franchises have gone through before: from kitschy and playful to rigidly self-serious.

Think about the on-screen origins of both series: the first theatrically released Batman film (not counting the 1940s film serials) was Batman: The Movie, a jovial continuation of the 60s Adam West TV show; Bond, on the other hand, might have originated with Sean Connery’s rugged and debonair assassin, but those movies are also ridiculous in their own right, with implausible gadgets and even more implausible villain schemes and Bond girls who throw themselves at him. For over 60 years, both franchises have mimicked each other’s mood, either intentionally or unintentionally – when Tim Burton gave us Michael Keaton’s depiction of Batman as an emotionally stunted cold-blooded killer, Timothy Dalton was playing Bond as a no-nonsense state-sanctioned assassin, and when the Dark Knight was being turned into a high-camp cartoon by Joel Schumacher, Pierce Brosnan’s Bond was growing ever-increasingly silly.

While certainly not as juvenile and ridiculous as the Schumacher Batman films, Pierce Brosnan’s tenure as Bond had its fair share of absurdity and theatricality. MGM/UA Distribution

Bond And Batman In The 21st Century

Beyond just tonal comparisons, though, there’s a curious shift in both franchises in the mid-to-late 2000s and the early 2010s. Although both films had releases in the early 2000s, Skyfall and The Dark Knight were positioned similarly as each franchise’s reckoning with the War on Terror, and it’s easy to see why. The Dark Knight changed pop culture forever by presenting the Joker as an ineffable, impenetrable force of chaos forcing Batman to adopt more authoritarian tactics to catch him (echoing the fallout of 9/11 and the Patriot Act), while Skyfall presents Raoul Silva similarly: a domestic cyber terrorist (a concept coming into its own in the 2010s) created by MI6’s failings, which Bond only overcomes by turning his face away from MI6’s glaring flaws to continue operating as a blunt-force weapon for them.

While Bond has always engaged with the sociopolitical realities of the time (a necessity for spy films), Nolan’s Batman films were the first to really strive to accomplish that, and now that the floodgates have been opened, each film after his trilogy has tried to do the same. 2022’s The Batman tackled police corruption two years after the George Floyd protests in America, and No Time to Die revolved around a deadly bioweapon just a year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

We don’t quite yet know the approach Denis Villeneuve is planning for his upcoming Bond movie, but this year’s video game 007 First Light pits the secret agent up against a rogue AI, a very relevant subject that could rear its head in Denis’ film as well.

Both franchises spent the 2010s reckoning with the existential consequences and questions raised by the September 11th attacks and the resulting war in the Middle-East. Sony Pictures Releasing

Robert Pattinson might not be the fresh face that some folks were hoping for, but his casting as Bond only solidifies the invisible link that Batman and 007 have shared for decades now. Not only is it a testament to his talents as an actor, but it’s also a testament to how general audiences have seen both characters as comparable for years now.

There’s no official date attached to the Bond reboot yet, but it can be safely assumed for a 2028 release window – ironically enough, the same year that The Batman Part 2 releases, which means that anyone who hasn’t noticed how much the two heroes have in common might just realize it when they both have the same face.